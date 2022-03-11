Adam Regal, of the General Coordination Body for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said armed men attacked villages early Thursday and the fighting lasted for hours. He blamed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed.
— Associated Press
Pakistan criticizes India on missile launch: Pakistan's national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, said it was "highly irresponsible" of India not to inform Pakistan immediately of an inadvertent launch of a missile that fell inside Pakistan. India had said it accidentally fired the missile this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest. Pakistan said the unarmed missile crashed near Mian Channu, about 310 miles from Islamabad. Experts have long warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Former protest leader sworn in as Chile's president: Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric took the oath of office as Chile's president, vowing to oversee a political and economic renovation of a nation shaken by repeated massive protests over inequality in recent years despite a relatively vibrant economy. At 36, Boric is the youngest president in the South American nation's history — one who was only 4 years old when democracy returned after the 17-year military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
France to continue air support for Malian troops: France will provide aerial military support to Malian troops fighting an Islamist insurgency even after its counterterrorism mission has left, but only where Russian fighters are not present, the force's commander said. After ties with the pro-Russian junta soured this year, France said it would pull out its 2,400 troops.
— From news services