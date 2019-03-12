BRAZIL

Ex-officers arrested in slaying of Rio councilor

Authorities in Brazil arrested two former police officers Tuesday in the death of an outspoken Rio de Janeiro council member, a year after her assassination convulsed Latin America’s largest nation.

Marielle Franco, who represented a poor neighborhood in Rio, was a fierce critic of police-run militias and police brutality. She was the only black woman on the city’s 51-member governing council. Her killing sparked protests and made her a global symbol of police oppression.

Franco was being driven home on the night of March 14, 2018, after speaking to a group of women about black empowerment when she was struck by nine police-issue bullets. Her driver also was killed.

Investigators suspect that Ronnie Lessa, a retired military police officer, fired the shots. Élcio Vieira de Queiroz, a former police officer who was expelled from the force, is suspected of having driven the car used in the killing.

Armed paramilitary groups made up of current and former police officers emerged in Rio in the early 2000s, creating an army of guns for hire. They control many neighborhoods and are known to extort residents seeking access to basic services, often killing those who stand in their way.

— Marina Lopes

JERUSALEM

Firebomb stirs unrest at sensitive holy site

Israeli police closed the entrances to Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site after suspected Palestinian attackers threw a firebomb at a police station Tuesday.

Police later said the site, which Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary, would reopen to worshipers and visitors Wednesday morning.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the “dangerous Israeli escalation” and warned of “serious repercussions.”

No injuries were reported from the firebombing. But police quickly deployed across the hilltop compound, scuffling with Palestinians in the area, as they searched for the assailants.

Israeli police later sealed off entrances to the compound. Police also restricted entrance to the Old City, home to Jerusalem’s most important religious sites. Two arrests have been confirmed.

The incident further heightened tensions at the site, home to al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. The site has experienced tense standoffs in recent weeks after Muslim worshipers reopened an area known as the “Gate of Mercy” that was closed by Israel in 2003.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Islamic State calls on backers to avenge siege

Besieged in their last foothold in eastern Syria, Islamic State militants issued a defiant message calling on supporters worldwide to carry out attacks in their defense. The militants depicted their crumbling domain as the one place ruled by “God’s law” and promised that it would one day be victorious.

The messaging came in an audio recording and a video released online by militants said to be inside the village of Baghouz, where they have been besieged for weeks and under stepped-up assault and bombardment in the past few days by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

To some, the Islamic State messages may sound like desperate spin about the end of its self-declared “caliphate.” But the rhetoric is likely to resonate with the group’s die-hard supporters. Some of the thousands of civilians evacuated from Baghouz in recent weeks said they still believed in the Islamic State’s dream.

In the video, the militants sought to reshape their message for the future, insisting that they stayed true to a vision that will outlast them.

In the audio recording, about 1½ minutes long, a militant calls on Muslim “brothers, in Europe and in the whole world” to “rise against the Crusaders and . . . take revenge for your religion.”

The audio was released by Islamic State supporters on social media and reported by the SITE Intelligence Group.

— Associated Press

IRA claim made in letter-bomb case, London police say: British police said they are "aware" of a claim of responsibility by Irish dissidents in connection with letter bombs mailed last week. The Metropolitan Police said a media outlet in Northern Ireland received the claim. "The claim was allegedly made on behalf of the 'IRA,' " police said, referring to the Irish Republican Army. The IRA has been in a cease-fire for years, but dissident groups remain active. The small letter bombs were sent to London's Waterloo station, offices at Heathrow and London City airports, and the University of Glasgow.

— From news services