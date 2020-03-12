Alternative for Germany, or AfD, criticized the move, which allows authorities to use covert methods to observe the Wing and its estimated 7,000 supporters. They make up about 20 percent of the AfD’s overall membership but hold significant sway over its direction, according to former party members.

The Wing is led by the AfD’s regional chiefs in the eastern states of Thuringia and Brandenburg, Bjoern Hoecke and Andreas Kalbitz.

Haldenwang described Hoecke and Kalbitz as “right-wing extremists,” noting Hoecke’s historical revisionism, his anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant rhetoric, and his close ties to extremists outside of the party.

“We mustn’t just keep an eye on violent extremists but also watch those who use words to spark fires,” said Haldenwang, adding that anti-Semitism, hatred of Islam and racism spread online or in political arenas provide the “breeding ground” for violence.

Germany has been shaken by far-right killings in the past year.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Remains of suspected WWII dead sent to U.S.

The U.S. military on Thursday repatriated what may be the remains of service personnel who were lost in action in Myanmar during World War II.

The remains from Myanmar’s central Sagaing region were recovered in a mission carried out by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the U.S. Defense Department, the U.S. Embassy said.

The remains will be flown to the agency’s laboratory in Hawaii for analysis and potential identification.

There are 505 U.S. service members still unaccounted in Myanmar, which was known as Burma during World War II. The remains of 23 have been identified after three recovery missions carried out in 2003 and 2004 and nine since 2013.

The remains repatriated Thursday are thought to be related to a B-25G bomber with a crew of seven that was lost in February 1944. Myanmar was then a British colony occupied by Japan’s armed forces.

The plane’s wreckage was located in 1946, and some possible remains were recovered last year in the same region but have not yet yielded an identification.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 72,000 Americans in all remain unaccounted for from World War II, more than 7,800 from the Korean War and 1,585 from the conflict in Vietnam.

— Associated Press

Pakistani anti-graft body arrests media mogul: Pakistan's anti-corruption body ordered the arrest of the owner and editor in chief of Pakistan's largest independent group of newspapers and TV stations in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Mir Shakilur Rehman's Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government. Rehman's arrest drew condemnation from the country's journalism community, with Geo News calling the arrest "political victimization." The arrest comes amid increasing pressure on journalists in Pakistan by state institutions and security agencies.

Turkey blames Kurdish fighters for deadly blast in Syria: A car bombing at a checkpoint manned by Turkish-backed opposition fighters in northeastern Syria killed at least four people, local officials and Syrian opposition activists said. The office of the governor of Turkey's southern Sanliurfa region said one gendarmerie corporal and three local security personnel were killed. It blamed Kurdish militants for the blast. Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

5 killed in thunderstorms in Egypt: Thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least five people and injuring five, officials said. Authorities closed schools, government offices and Luxor International Airport, a key hub for tourists. Three seaports — the Mediterranean port of Alexandria and the Red Sea ports of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada — also were closed, and several key highways were shut down. Railway authorities suspended train service nationwide.