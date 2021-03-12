The case struck a chord with women across Britain, with many demanding change. They took to social media to share experiences and their fears about safety when traveling alone.

The Metropolitan Police said that Couzens was hired in 2018 and that for a year, his main job has been patrolling diplomatic sites, mainly embassies.

— Karla Adams

NIGERIA

39 abducted from school in northwest

Gunmen attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped 39 students just weeks after a similar mass abduction in the region, authorities said Friday.

The latest kidnapping took place late Thursday at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, police said.

“The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males,” Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for Kaduna’s Ministry of Internal Security, said in a statement.

He said that the attack was carried out by “armed bandits” and that the military engaged them and was able to safeguard 180 staff members and students.

Nigerian officials also said “bandits” were behind the abduction of 279 schoolgirls late last month in the northwest. Those girls were freed after negotiations with the government; it is not known whether a ransom was paid.

— Associated Press

Navalny moved to penal colony, Tass reports: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail where he had been held in quarantine for several weeks, and the Tass news agency said he was now at the penal colony where he is meant to serve out a 2 ½ -year sentence. A Navalny lawyer confirmed that the activist was no longer at the Kolchugino jail northeast of Moscow, but said the legal team had not been told where he had been taken. Tass, quoting a law enforcement official, said Navalny was taken to the nearby IK-2 penal colony. Navalny supporters said the move was designed to prevent his lawyers and family from reaching him.

Iranian ship hit by explosion in Mediterranean: An Iranian container ship was damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean, the state-run shipping company said, adding that it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy. The ship, Shahr e Kord, was slightly damaged in the Wednesday incident by an explosive object that caused a small fire, but no one on board was hurt, company spokesman Ali Ghiasian said, according to state media. Two maritime security sources said initial indications were that the ship had been intentionally targeted by an unknown source.

Human source suspected in Guinea's Ebola outbreak: Guinea's current Ebola outbreak is likely to have been sparked by a latent infection in the human population from the last outbreak, rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier again, a World Health Organization official said. At least 18 cases have been reported in Guinea's first resurgence of the Ebola virus since the 2013-16 outbreak, which was the worst in history and spread through West Africa, killing thousands.