“The video that circulated on social media depicts a very gruesome and inhumane act,” it said. “Whatever their motive is, the government will prosecute those who committed the horrible crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities didn’t say when the incident happened. It also was not immediately clear whether any suspects had been taken into custody. The Associated Press was not able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

New strict coronavirus measures instituted

China instituted new coronavirus restrictions Saturday that included urging the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai while the leader of Hong Kong warned that its coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite housing complex in the northeastern district of Shunyi was locked down after an infection was found there. Residents were ordered to undergo testing.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said the infected person was a close contact of an earlier case in the capital.

“Please do not leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, was cited as saying by state TV.

— Associated Press

Nearly 50 children killed in Yemen strife, U.N. says: At least 47 children were killed or injured in war-torn Yemen in the first two months of the year as fighting escalated between government forces and the Houthi rebels, a U.N. official said. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At least 19 missing from boat in Mediterranean: A boat carrying about two dozen migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, leaving at least 19 people missing and presumed dead, authorities said. Libya's coast guard said that a group of 23 migrants — Egyptians and Syrians — set off from the eastern city of Tobruk earlier in the day. Three migrants were rescued and taken to a hospital. Only one body was retrieved and search efforts were ongoing, the agency said.



Iraq to again host talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Iraq will host another round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad said, without giving further details. The talks will be the fourth round hosted by Baghdad between officials from its two neighbors and mutual adversaries, according to local media. Diplomats hope the opening of direct channels between Iran and Saudi Arabia will signal an easing of tensions across the Middle East after years of hostilities that have brought the region close to a full-scale conflict.

Man with knife injures three French police officers: A French man with a knife injured three police officers in the southern city of Marseille, before being fatally shot by police, authorities said. The reason for the attack was unclear. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking from the site of the attack, said the attacker was not known to police and had no police record.