BRAZIL

At least seven killed in school shooting

At least seven people were killed in Brazil on Wednesday after two masked men opened fire at a school near the southeastern city of Sao Paulo.

Authorities said the pair also killed the owner of a nearby business before the school attack, which wounded nine others.

The shooters later killed themselves, police said.

Authorities said the men were former students of the school, the Associated Press reported.

Mass shootings are rare in Brazil, but they are becoming more common. Among recent shootings, in October 2017, a student in the central city of Goiana shot six classmates at his middle school, two of them fatally.

The Wednesday shooting comes as Brazilians are calling for looser gun laws to arm themselves amid a deadly crime wave. President Jair Bolsonaro recently signed a decree making it easier for the average citizen to own a gun.

— Siobhán O'Grady

and Marina Lopes

ITALY

Inquiry ordered amid outrage over rape case

Italy’s Justice Ministry has ordered a preliminary inquiry into an appeals court ruling that overturned a rape verdict in part by arguing that the woman allegedly attacked was too ugly to be a credible rape victim.

The ruling has sparked outrage, prompting a flash mob Monday outside the Ancona court.

The appeals sentence was handed down in 2017 — by an all-female panel — but the reasons behind it emerged publicly only when Italy’s high court annulled it on March 5 and ordered a retrial. The Court of Cassation said Wednesday that its reasons for ordering the retrial will be issued next month.

Two men were initially convicted in the 2015 rape of the woman in Ancona, but the appeals court overturned the verdict, saying she was not a credible witness. In part of the ruling, the court noted that the suspects had found her unattractive and too “masculine” and that, therefore, she was not a credible rape victim.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Erdogan calls Israel's leader a 'thief,' 'tyrant'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “thief” and a “tyrant” as the latest quarrel between the two continued for a second day.

Speaking at an election rally, Erdogan called Netanyahu “the thief who heads Israel,” a reference to corruption allegations against the Israeli leader.

Netanyahu fired back on Twitter, describing the Turkish president as a “dictator.”

Israel and Turkey were once close allies, but relations have chilled in the past decade. Under Erdogan, Turkey has become a vocal critic of Israeli policies dealing with Palestinians.

At Wednesday’s rally, Erdogan criticized Israel’s closure of a Jerusalem holy site Tuesday after Palestinian assailants hurled a firebomb at a police station. The site reopened Wednesday.

“You are a tyrant,” Erdogan said, addressing Netanyahu at the rally.

The war of words started Tuesday when Erdogan’s spokesman called Netanyahu a racist for saying Israel was the nation-state only of the Jewish people.

— Associated Press

Friendly fire kills five Afghan troops: At least five Afghan troops were killed by friendly fire in what was supposed to be a precision airstrike by U.S. forces supporting troops battling insurgents in southern Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said. The incident in Uruzgan province resulted from miscommunication between the Afghan troops on the ground and forces in the air, the ministry said, without providing details.

— From news services