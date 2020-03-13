Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal have offered to take them in, and Johansson said that at least two other countries expressed an interest in getting involved during a meeting Friday of E.U. interior ministers.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Toll at 21 as storms, flooding enter 2nd day

Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day Friday, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital Cairo, as the death toll rose to 21, authorities said.

Most of the victims were in rural areas and slums. At least six children died either from electrocution or when their houses collapsed on them.

Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo’s richest neighborhoods.

Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems.

— Associated Press

Corruption didn't cause Northern Ireland eco-scandal, judge finds: A public inquiry concluded Friday into whether a green-energy scandal that triggered the breakdown of Northern Ireland's government was caused by a series of errors and not political corruption. Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration collapsed in January 2017 because of wrangling between the political parties over the Renewable Heat Incentive, a program that rewarded business and farmers for using environmentally friendly fuel. Flaws in the scheme meant subsidies for the wood-pellet fuel were higher than their cost, making it profitable to heat empty buildings to earn more money. Retired judge Patrick Coghlin, who led the inquiry, said "corrupt or malicious activity" was not responsible for the design flaws that saw applicants "perversely incentivized" to burn excess heat to turn a profit.

Kosovo not ready to lift tariff on Serbian, Bosnian goods: Kosovo will not lift its 100 percent tariff on goods from Serbia and Bosnia any time soon because the coalition government could not agree on whether the taxes should be phased out or abolished at once, the country's prime minister said Friday. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said his left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, wanted to lift the tariff in phases, starting Sunday with raw materials imported from Serbia, as a goodwill gesture. The party's main governing partner, the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, wants the import taxes dropped completely. Kurti wants abolishment of the tariffs made conditional on Serbia stopping an international campaign against Kosovo's recognition as a country.

South African police arrest traditional king for ax attack: A controversial king of South Africa's AbaThembu, the traditional clan of founding president Nelson Mandela, was arrested after allegedly attacking family members with an ax at their royal homestead. South African police confirmed Friday that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been charged with malicious damage to property and assault by threats. He allegedly attacked his son Azenathi, who had been acting on his behalf while he was in prison for assaulting some members of his clan and setting their homes alight.