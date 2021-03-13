Demonstrators surrounded the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters where Pashinyan had a meeting Saturday. Later, they ringed the residence of the country’s mostly ceremonial president, Armen Sarkissian, when Pashinyan went there for talks on ending the crisis.

Pashinyan has offered to hold early parliamentary elections this year but has rejected demands that he step down first.

— Associated Press

At least seven killed in new Myanmar protests: Security forces in Myanmar again met protests against last month's military takeover with lethal force, shooting dead at least seven people. Four deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, two in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city. Details were posted on multiple social media accounts. The independent U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said Thursday that "credible reports" indicate at least 70 people have been killed since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Bolivia arrests former leader amid crackdown: Bolivia's former interim president Jeanine Áñez vowed to seek international redress after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in an alleged 2019 coup, reigniting political tensions in the Andean nation. Áñez, who led Bolivia for less than a year after President Evo Morales left office following contested elections and violent protests, was arrested in a dawn raid Saturday at her home in the city of Trinidad and transferred to La Paz by military plane.

Sri Lanka to outlaw burqas, close Islamic schools: Sri Lanka announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas — garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women — and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. Burqas were temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the attacks.

Protests over sliding currency beset Lebanon: Lebanon's currency plummeted to a record low amid a worsening economic crisis that has triggered near-daily protests throughout the country. In Beirut, riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of stone-throwing young men near the parliament. There were also protests in Tripoli, Sidon and Tyre. On the black market, the currency fell to about 12,500 pounds to the U.S. dollar. The official rate remains at about 1,500 pounds to the dollar.