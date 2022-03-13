Turkey shares a maritime border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, has good relations with both countries and has offered to mediate in the conflict.

After a five-year hiatus, Greece and Turkey agreed last year to resume exploratory talks to address their own differences in the Mediterranean, but little progress has been made so far.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ankara and Athens have been at odds for years over issues ranging from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to airspace and migration.

Greece said that both sides stressed building a positive agenda mainly in the area of the economy.

“We have big differences which cannot be overcome just like that,” Mitsotakis told Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after meeting Erdogan. “I believe we set the foundations to improve our relations,” he said.

— Reuters

Beijing shuts down Shenzhen over covid

China’s government responded Sunday to a spike in coronavirus infections by shutting down its southern business center of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people, and restricted access to Shanghai by suspending bus service.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone in Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, will undergo three rounds of testing after 60 new cases were reported Sunday. All businesses except those that supply food, fuel and other necessities were ordered to close or work from home.

Advertisement

Case numbers in China’s latest infection surge are low compared with other countries and with Hong Kong, which reported more than 32,000 on Sunday. But mainland authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy and have locked down entire cities to find and isolate every infected person.

Shenzhen is home to some of China's most prominent companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies, electric car brand BYD Auto, Ping An Insurance and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat message service.

Story continues below advertisement

On the mainland, the government reported 1,938 new cases, more than triple Saturday’s total.

About three-quarters, or 1,412 cases, were in Jilin province in the northeast, where the industrial metropolis of Changchun was placed under lockdown on Friday and families were told to stay home after a spate of infections.

Advertisement

China, where the first coronavirus cases were detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, has reported a total of 4,636 deaths on the mainland out of 115,466 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city with 24 million people, the number of cases in the latest surge rose by 15 to 432.

— Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Tunisian activists protest government: Thousands of supporters of a hard line secularist Tunisian party protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied for his march toward one-man rule and failure to avert an economic crisis, showing the increasingly broad opposition to his actions. The protest is the biggest by the Free Constitutional Party since Saied seized executive power last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree in moves that many of his rivals have called a coup.