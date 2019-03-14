ISRAEL

Two rockets fired at

Tel Aviv from Gaza

The Israeli military said Thursday that two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv, prompting sirens to sound throughout the city and putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mount a strong response as elections loom in less than a month.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. The military said neither rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, though warning systems had operated as required.

One rocket probably fell into the sea, Mayor Ron Huldai told Israeli TV. He said he had instructed the city to open all bomb shelters, but life appeared to return to normal shortly after the incident.

Netanyahu called an emergency meeting with top security officials.

Although rocket launches from the Gaza Strip are not unusual, it was the first time in more than four years that Tel Aviv had been targeted. Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, fought a 50-day war in 2014.

The escalation Thursday followed a day of unrest in Gaza, where Hamas had forcibly put down protests over living conditions in the enclave.

Islamic Jihad, Gaza’s second-largest militant group, denied it was behind the rocket fire. Hamas also denied responsibility, noting that the attack occurred at the same time that the group’s leaders were meeting with Egyptian officials working to broker a truce between Hamas and Israel.



— Loveday Morris and Ruth Eglash

BRITAIN

Former soldier to face Bloody Sunday charges

A former British soldier will be charged in the slayings of two civil rights protesters 47 years ago on Bloody Sunday, one of the deadliest days of the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland.

The ex-paratrooper, identified as “Soldier F,” will face prosecution in the killings of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell on Jan. 30, 1972, in Londonderry, the Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland said Thursday.

Prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge 16 other former soldiers and two alleged members of the Official Irish Republican Army over their roles in the shootings, which killed 13 people and wounded 15.

The charges come more than two years after police referred their findings to prosecutors and almost nine years after the Bloody Sunday Inquiry concluded.

The inquiry found that the soldiers had opened fire without justification at unarmed, fleeing civilians and then lied about it for decades. Those findings contrasted with an initial investigation that branded the demonstrators as IRA bombers and gunmen.

Bloody Sunday has come to symbolize “the Troubles” in Northern Ireland, the long-running conflict between mainly Roman Catholic supporters of a united Ireland and predominantly Protestant forces that want to remain part of Britain. Tensions have eased since the 1998 Good Friday accord.

— Associated Press

Duterte links 46 government officials to illegal drugs: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte publicly named 46 government officials, including three congressmen and 33 mayors, who he said are involved in illegal drugs and added that investigations against them are underway. Many of the officials are running in midterm elections in May. Duterte said he decided to identify them after their involvement in the drug trade was validated by authorities.

Suspect charged with ordering Slovakian reporter's killing: A suspect was charged in Slovakia with ordering the slaying last year of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, police and prosecutors announced. Officials believe the killing was linked to the reporter's work. Jan Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption and ties between politicians and Italian mobsters. The killings triggered protests and a political crisis that led to the government's collapse.

Case against suspect in killing of Kim's brother to proceed: Malaysia's attorney general rejected Vietnam's request to free a woman accused in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, and a court said her trial would resume next month. Vietnam's call had followed Monday's release, at Indonesia's request, of an Indonesian woman who had been accused along with the Vietnamese suspect, Doan Thi Huong. Huong and Siti Aisyah were charged with killing Kim by smearing the toxic VX nerve agent on his face in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017. Their attorneys maintain that the women were pawns in a plot orchestrated by North Korean agents.

— From news services