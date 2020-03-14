Mali’s U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Olivier Salgado said the two were brought to the mission in Kidal on Friday. They met with officials from the United Nations, Mali and Canada on Saturday. It is not known who kidnapped the two, if a ransom was paid or who arranged for the release.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

Release of 1,500 Taliban put on hold

The Afghan government Saturday postponed the release of 1,500 Taliban prisoners, an Afghan official said, a decision that could sabotage a peace deal signed last month between the Taliban and the United States.

Ahmad Jawed Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser’s office, said the releases were being delayed because more time was needed to review the list of prisoners. The move comes despite President Ashraf Ghani’s decree earlier this week promising the start of the releases Saturday as a good will gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started. There was no immediate response from the Taliban to the delayed prisoner release.

AD

— Associated Press

Putin asks court to rule on change to constitution: Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally asked the country's constitutional court if it is legal for him to change the constitution, the Kremlin said, a move that could allow him to remain in power until 2036. Putin in January unveiled a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional overhaul, which the Kremlin billed as a redistribution of power from the presidency to parliament. But Putin made a dramatic appearance in parliament on Tuesday to back a new amendment that would allow him to ignore a current constitutional ban on him running again in 2024.

AD

Coalition government formed in Slovakia: The chairman of the winning party in Slovakia's parliamentary election told the country's president that he has agreed to form a coalition government with three other parties. Igor Matovic and his center-right populist opposition group Ordinary People captured 25 percent of the Feb. 29 vote. It has 53 seats in the 150-seat parliament. After their meeting on Saturday, Matovic said he presented the details of his cabinet to President Zuzana Caputova. It is not clear when the new government might be sworn in.