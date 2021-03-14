Amid discontent over a sluggish start to Germany’s vaccination drive, with most coronavirus restrictions still in place and infections rising again, Merkel’s bloc has been hit over the past two weeks by allegations that two lawmakers profited from deals to procure masks early in the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

Projections by ARD and ZDF public broadcasters, based on exit polls and a partial count of votes, showed the Greens in Baden-Württemberg and the center-left Social Democrats in Rhineland-Palatinate finishing first, seven to nine percentage points ahead of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union.

In Baden-Württemberg, Germany’s only Green party governor, Winfried Kretschmann, has become popular with centrist voters in 10 years running a region that is home to automakers Daimler and Porsche.

The Social Democrats have led Rhineland-Palatinate for 30 years — currently under governor Malu Dreyer, whose personal popularity kept her party’s support above its dismal national ratings. The Greens are a junior partner in her ruling coalition.

AD

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Security forces retake territory from rebels

Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government managed to retake swaths of territory from Houthi rebels in the past days, officials and tribal leaders from both sides said Sunday.

AD

Government forces earlier this month launched an offensive against rebel positions in the western Hajjah province, seizing control of more than a dozen villages, they said. The move is part of a drive toward the key port of Hodeida, which handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

Clashes also raged in the mountainous Maqbana area in the province of Taiz, as government forces attempted to join troops on Yemen’s western coast, the officials added.

AD

A Saudi-led coalition that backs the internationally recognized government and is fighting the Iranian-backed rebels launched airstrikes on their positions in Hajjah and Taiz.

More than four dozen fighters reportedly were killed in Hajjah and Taiz over 24 hours, mostly from the Houthi side.

The internationally recognized government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has apparently sought to open new fronts to force the Houthis to halt their weeks-long offensive on the central province of Marib, the government’s last stronghold in Yemen’s northern half.

AD

— Associated Press

IRAN

British Iranian woman back in court

A trial to present new charges against a British Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran convened Sunday, her allies said, casting uncertainty over her future after her release from prison.

AD

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in a Tehran court to face charges of “spreading propaganda against the regime,” said her husband, Richard Ratcliffe.

Authorities had introduced the new indictment months ago but adjourned the trial until Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her five-year sentence on widely disputed spying charges last week.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was arrested in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of plotting the ouster of Iran’s government, a charge she denied.

A week ago, she was allowed to remove her ankle monitor and leave house arrest, but she is unable to fly home to her family in London. Authorities had released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from prison on furlough last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

At least 4 shot dead in Myanmar protests: At least four people were fatally shot during protests in Myanmar as security forces continued a crackdown on dissent after last month's military coup. Two victims were killed in Yangon, the country's largest city. A third died in the northern city of Hpakant, local media outlets reported. A woman also died after being shot in the head in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, as security forces conducted clearance operations.