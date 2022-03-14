The prosecutors’ office said the finds were made over the weekend at abandoned houses in Ciudad Obregón. It said the victims had apparently been killed between six months and a year ago. The state prosecutors’ office said genetic and specialized forensics tests would be conducted to identify the remains.

Sonora has been locked in a bloody three-way turf battle between rival drug gangs, and the discovery of clandestine burial pits has become increasingly common.

Report says 161,000 are facing famine

More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups said Monday that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022 — a fivefold increase from the current figure.

The stark warning came in a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, ahead of an annual fundraising conference that the United Nations is hosting Wednesday. The IPC is a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and funded by the European Union, USAID and UKAID. It tracks and measures food insecurity in conflict-stricken regions.

The report underscores the dire situation in the poorest Arab nation, which plunged into civil war in 2014 when Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee.

Death toll from cyclone rises to 15

Cyclone Gombe has flooded large areas of northern and central Mozambique, killing 15 people, officials said Monday.

The dead include five members of the same family in the Angoche coastal area of Nampula province, Gov. Mety Gondola said. The number of injured is at least 50, the prime minister’s office announced.

Gombe is the most recent of a series of cyclones that have hit southern Africa this year. The cyclones have highlighted how climate change may be affecting weather patterns and risking the lives of people in various vulnerable places such as Mozambique.

Ruling: Bermuda ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional: A London tribunal ruled Monday that a 2018 Bermuda law that bans same-sex marriage in the British overseas territory is constitutional, a departure from the trend toward legalization of same-sex marriage in Western countries. Bermuda's top court in 2018 ruled that the 2018 Domestic Partnership Act, which allows same-sex couples to form partnerships but prohibits them from being married, violates constitutional freedom of conscience. London's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for British territories, ruled Monday that the constitution does not in fact require the state to recognize same-sex marriages, in response to an appeal by Bermuda's government.

More than 30 people killed in Burkina Faso armed attacks: Armed militants killed at least eight people who were collecting water in a town in northern Burkina Faso on Monday morning, its mayor said, bringing the total killed in three days of violence in the restive area above 30. Monday's attack took place in Arbinda, in the province of Soum, which has suffered several deadly raids by Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that for years have sought to gain control over a swath of terrain where Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger meet.

Kosovo arrests 50 police, officials in bribery probe: Kosovo's state prosecutor on Monday said it has arrested 48 police officers and two customs officers believed to have taken bribes for allowing illegal goods to enter the country. The arrested officers were working at border crossings with Albania in the southwest part of the country. A police official said that 18 others are accused of offering bribes and remain at large.