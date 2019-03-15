BREXIT

May's N. Irish allies report 'good' talks

The Northern Irish party crucial to Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting her twice-defeated Brexit deal through Parliament said that it had good talks with British ministers Friday but that differences remain over the Irish border.

To succeed, May must win over dozens of Brexit-supporting rebels in her own Conservative Party and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has 10 lawmakers in Parliament and is in a governing coalition with May’s Conservatives.

“We have had good discussions today. Those discussions will continue,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said.

He said the British government was “very focused” on addressing the issue of the Irish backstop, an insurance policy that sets out what happens to the border between Northern Ireland — which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Irish Republic, which is a member of the European Union — after Brexit.

The backstop has been a constant sticking point as May has tried to push her deal through. Many Brexiteers and the DUP are concerned that the backstop will trap Britain in the E.U.’s orbit indefinitely and have sought guarantees that it will not.

— Reuters

ECUADOR

Human rights agency rejects Assange request

An international human rights organization has turned down a request by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that Ecuador, which has sheltered him for more than six years at its embassy in London, ease the conditions it has imposed on his residence there.

A spokeswoman for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which is linked to the Organization of American States, said the group rejected Assange’s complaint.

Assange’s lawyer Jennifer Robinson had no comment.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. That probe was later dropped, but Assange fears he could be extradited to face charges in the United States, where federal prosecutors are investigating WikiLeaks.

He says Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum and is putting pressure on him by isolating him from visitors and spying on him.

— Reuters

50 opposition prisoners freed in Nicaragua amid talks: Nicaragua said it has released 50 opposition prisoners and placed them under a form of house arrest. The Interior Department said Friday that the prisoners face charges of crimes against "the common security" or "public peace." A day earlier, the government and Civic Alliance agreed to resume talks that had been suspended after the opposition coalition demanded the immediate and definitive release of about 770 people it considers political prisoners.

19 bags containing human remains found in Mexico: Mexican prosecutors said Friday that they were investigating the discovery of 19 plastic bags containing human remains in Jalisco, a western state that has been battered by surging levels of gang violence. The attorney general's office of Jalisco said forensic experts were working to establish whether the bags contained complete bodies and whether the victims had been reported missing. Authorities found the bags Thursday in a wastewater river in the town of Ixtlahuacan de los Membrillos, some 25 miles south of the state capital, Guadalajara.

— From news services