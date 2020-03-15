The vital highway, which runs through northern Syria from the Mediterranean to the Iraqi border, has been partially closed since 2012. Some sections of the M4 remain under rebel control, unlike the north-south M5 highway, which Syrian forces completely recaptured in the latest offensive.

AD

AD

For three days, residents along rebel-held parts of the M4 have protested in rejection of Russian troops patrolling the road because of Moscow’s strong support for Syrian government forces.

Opposition activists said residents blocked the highway with burning tires near the village of Nairab on the southern edge of Idlib in rejection to patrols by “Russian occupation forces.”

— Associated Press

SAUDI ARABIA

298 officials detained in corruption probes

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the detention of hundreds of government officials, including military and security officers, on allegations of bribery and exploiting public office.

Scores of the kingdom’s economic and political elite were detained in 2017 at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel in a corruption crackdown that unsettled some foreign investors.

AD

AD

The royal court said last year that it was winding down that campaign, but the authorities later said they would start going after graft by ordinary government employees.

An anti-corruption body known as Nazaha tweeted Sunday that it had arrested and would indict 298 people over crimes such as bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.

Among those implicated are eight Defense Ministry officers suspected of bribery and money laundering in relation to government contracts from 2005 to 2015 and 29 Interior Ministry officials. Two judges also were detained, Nazaha said.

The agency provided no names and few other details about the cases.

— Reuters

LIBYA

AD

Over 400 migrants intercepted off coast

Libya’s coast guard intercepted more than 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast and returned them to the capital, Tripoli, over a 24-hour period, the United Nations’ migration agency said Sunday.

AD

The International Organization for Migration tweeted that 301 migrants on three boats were intercepted Saturday. An additional 105 migrants on two boats were intercepted Sunday.

It said most of the migrants were taken to detention centers, where there are “serious concerns over their safety.”

Libya, which descended into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

AD

Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said this month that its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the “grim milestone” of 20,000 since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants.

AD

Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water.

— Associated Press

New Zealand marks mosque shooting anniversary: People in the New Zealand city of Christchurch honored the 51 Muslim worshipers killed in a mass shooting a year ago in small but poignant ways, after a planned national memorial event was canceled amid fears about the spreading coronavirus. Outside Al Noor Mosque, dozens of bikers from the Tu Tangata club performed a traditional Maori haka. They were welcomed by the imam, who said people of all beliefs and cultures stopped to pay their respects. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision to cancel the memorial event was pragmatic and precautionary. New Zealand has had eight confirmed coronavirus cases.