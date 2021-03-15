The developments were the latest setback to hopes of resolving the crisis that started with the military’s seizure of power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Protests challenging the takeover have sprung up across the country, and the army has tried to crush them with increasingly deadly force.

State broadcaster MRTV said Monday that the Yangon townships of North Dagon, South Dagon, Dagon Seikkan and North Okkalapa have been put under martial law. That was in addition to Hlaing Thar Yar and Shwepyitha, where martial law was announced late Sunday.

More violence was reported nationwide Monday, with at least eight protesters killed, according to the independent broadcaster and news service Democratic Voice of Burma.

Since the takeover, Myanmar has been under a nationwide state of emergency, with junta leaders in charge of all government. But Sunday’s announcement was the first use of martial law since the coup and suggested more direct handling of security by the military instead of police.

SYRIA

Rebel-held Idlib marks 10 years since uprising

Thousands of people in the last opposition-held area of Syria protested Monday, marking 10 years since the start of a popular uprising against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule that later spiraled into an insurgency and civil war.

The protest in the city of Idlib was the largest in years and was aimed at re-creating the early days of peaceful protests in which tens of thousands called for Assad’s downfall. However, Syrian rebels have been crushed in most of the country. Assad’s troops, backed by Russia and Iran, have reclaimed much opposition-held territory over the past few years.

Idlib is the last urban area in Syria still under opposition control, located in a shrinking rebel enclave in the northwestern province of the same name.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country’s prewar population of 23 million.

In Idlib’s Sabaa Bahrat square, more than 2,000 people gathered to mark the anniversary — almost none of them wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Protests also took place in other rebel-held areas of Syria, including the western districts of Aleppo province.

IRAN

Underground missile facility inaugurated

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday inaugurated an underground facility designated for missile storage, state TV said.

The report quoted the Guard’s commander, Gen. Hossein Salami, as saying that cruise and ballistic missiles will empower the force’s navy even more. The report showed footage of scores of missiles in an enclosed space resembling an underground corridor. It did not say where the facility is located nor how many missiles are stored there.

Iran has boasted of underground facilities across the country as well as along the southern coast since 2011. It claims to have missiles that can travel 1,200 miles, placing much of the Middle East within range.

Since Iran’s 1980s war with Iraq, in which both nations fired missiles on cities, Iran has developed its ballistic missile program as a deterrent.

Interim Libyan government sworn in: Libya swore in an interim government to replace the nation's rival administrations and lead the North African country through elections later this year. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and his cabinet were sworn in in the eastern city of Tobruk. Lawmakers last week endorsed his government amid international pressure on Libya's stakeholders to implement a road map brokered by the United Nations that set Dec. 24 as the date for general elections.

4 months in pretrial detention ordered for Bolivia's Áñez: A judge in Bolivia ordered former interim president Jeanine Áñez held for four months in preventive detention after her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which his allies consider a coup d'etat. Prosecutors accuse Áñez, who assumed the presidency following Morales's resignation and exile, of terrorism and sedition for the violent social explosion that led to his ouster. She was arrested Saturday.