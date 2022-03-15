Tuesday’s bombing took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel-Latif al-Sayed, commander of the Security Belt militia in the southern province of Abyan, the officials said.

The militia is trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates and loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. However, it is also nominally an ally of the Saudi-led coalition that has fought the Houthis since 2015 in an effort to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power.

Health professionals strike over abductions

Thousands of doctors, nurses and other health professionals across Haiti have gone on strike to protest a spike in gang-related abductions as supporters burned tires and blocked roads Tuesday.

The three-day strike, which began Monday, shut down public and private health institutions in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond, with only emergency rooms accepting patients.

“We are living a catastrophic situation,” said Louis Gerald Gilles, a doctor who closed his private practice in the Delmas area to protest the recent kidnappings of two doctors. “ ... No professional is protected. Today it could be a doctor, tomorrow they could enter the office of a lawyer or an architect.”

Kidnappings in Haiti have increased 180 percent in the past year, with 655 of them reported to police, according to a mid-February report by the U.N. Security Council. Authorities believe the number is much higher because many abductions go unreported. The report said that “no social group was spared; among the victims were laborers, traders, religious leaders, professors, medical doctors, journalists, human rights defenders and foreign citizens.”

The prime minister has vowed to crack down on kidnappings, with the United States promising resources and training for an understaffed police force.

Landslide buries houses in Peruvian Andes: More than 15 homes in a remote Peruvian town in the Andes were buried when a hillside collapsed after heavy rains, officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Parcoy. Mayor Luis Velezmoro told state TV that neighbors were trying to rescue people by breaking down the walls of houses. President Pedro Castillo said his government would help affected families.

Armenia said to be ready to establish ties with Turkey: Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said his country is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open its border with Turkey, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Mirzoyan held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, and Cavusoglu called the meeting "productive and constructive." Anadolu quoted Mirzoyan as saying: "Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations. ... I am glad to hear from my Turkish colleague that there is the political will to lead the process towards that goal." The neighbors are at odds over several issues, primarily the 1.5 million people Armenia says were killed in 1915 in a genocide by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey.

Mexico deports border gang figure: Mexico deported the alleged leader of a gang of border hit men, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shootings and burnings that shut U.S. border crossings. A Mexican official not authorized to be quoted by name said Juan Gerardo Treviño was handed over to U.S. officials in a "controlled deportation." After his arrest Sunday, his gang shot up the border city of Nuevo Laredo, striking the U.S. Consulate. The consulate was closed until further notice.

Saharan dust blankets Spain: Hot air from the Sahara has swirled over the Mediterranean Sea and coated Spain with red-orange dust, prompting officials to issue extremely bad air-quality warnings for Madrid and a large swath of the country. Spain's weather service said the dust will accumulate through Wednesday and could reach as far north as the Netherlands.