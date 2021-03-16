Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyberattacks as part of a “hybrid war” against Ukraine, but Russia denies this. The FSB did not immediately comment on the latest accusation.

The SBU did not say whether any damage had been caused in the latest incident.

In February, Ukrainian cyber-authorities accused unnamed Russian Internet networks of attacks on Ukrainian security and defense websites, and of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a Web-based system.

Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and involvement in a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

— Reuters

BOLIVIA

Thousands protest opposition arrests

Tens of thousands of people in cities across Bolivia took to the streets on Monday night to protest the arrest of former interim president Jeanine Áñez and other political opponents of the ruling socialist party over allegations they were involved in a coup in 2019.

In the lowland city of Santa Cruz, the largest crowds gathered for a rally around a Christ the Redeemer statue, waving Bolivian flags and carrying banners calling for a defense of democracy and freedom.

Bolivia’s leftist government, which came back into power last November, has sought the arrest of a number of former officials, military and civil leaders it accuses of conspiring to oust long-term leader Evo Morales less than two years ago.

Morales, whose MAS party is now back in power, resigned in late 2019 amid widespread protests against his government and after the military urged him to step down. In a power vacuum, Áñez, then a senator, had taken over as interim president.

The arrests have prompted fears of a political crackdown, with criticism from human rights groups and the Organization for American States (OAS), which said the government was using the judiciary as a “repressive” tool.

Áñez, a devout Catholic and conservative who led the country for less than a year, was transferred to a La Paz jail on Monday. Others from her government and former military leaders have been arrested too.

“To those prisoners, to those persecuted politicians, we will not abandon you,” Luis Camacho, a civil leader and governor-elect for Santa Cruz, said during the rally in the city. “We will be firm because this is going to be a strong fight.”

Camacho, a prominent anti-government figure in 2019, also faces potential arrest, according to a warrant seen by Reuters.

Bolivia’s government, now led by Morales’s ally and former economy minister Luis Arce, has repeatedly said the arrests are part of transparent investigations and that it is not persecuting its political opponents.

— Reuters

Residents flee Myanmar area, reports say: Thousands of residents fled an industrial suburb of Myanmar's commercial capital on Tuesday, local media reported, amid fears of further bloodshed after dozens were killed there in anti-coup protests over the weekend and martial law was declared. Security forces maintained a heavy presence in the industrial zone of Hlaing Tharyar in Yangon, where more than 40 people were killed on Sunday and several factories were set ablaze, residents said. But a mobile Internet shutdown implemented after the violence made information difficult to verify.

Bannon-linked think tank loses case: Italy's top administrative court has ruled against a conservative think tank affiliated with former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon over its use of a hilltop monastery to train future populist leaders, a decision Bannon denounced Tuesday as a politically motivated "joke." The Council of State ruled Monday that the Culture Ministry was correct in canceling the concession it had given to the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, or Human Dignity Institute. The ruling overturned an earlier decision by a regional administrative tribunal that had sided with the institute.

Kosovo war crimes suspect in custody: Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday. The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague but it gave no details on the charges against him. According to Kosovo media reports, Shala is a former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army and is also known as the Wolf. He was also investigated as a potential suspect by the now-closed United Nations-established Yugoslav war crimes court but never charged.