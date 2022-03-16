The main quake, which was estimated to have been centered about 37 miles below the sea floor, was preceded by a lesser-magnitude 6.4 earthquake two minutes earlier. Ordinarily, a 6.4 would be considered a big event, but it was quickly revealed to be a “foreshock.” Continued large aftershocks are likely for days, and there’s a very slight chance — perhaps 1 in 20 or so — that the 7.3 might be a foreshock to a larger quake in the next three days.

Public broadcaster NHK said one person had died, Reuters reported, and the government said that at least 69 were injured.

The main shock took place at 11:36 p.m. local time Wednesday. A tsunami advisory was issued for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, but the surge in water levels wasn’t expected to crest above three feet.

— Matthew Cappucci,

Lateshia Beachum

Houthis welcome talks with Saudi-led council

Yemen’s Houthi group said Wednesday that it would welcome talks with the Saudi-led coalition but that the venue should be a neutral country, including some gulf states, and that lifting restrictions on Yemeni ports and the Sanaa airport should be a priority.

“It is neither logical nor fair that the host of the talks is also the sponsor of war and blockade,” the group said in a statement.

The Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council was considering inviting the Houthis and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month, two gulf officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

— Reuters

7 inmates killed, 12 hurt in failed jailbreak

Seven prisoners were killed and 12 others hurt when they were shot as they tried to break out of a prison in north-central Myanmar, authorities said Wednesday.

About 50 prisoners tried to escape Tuesday by taking three guards hostage at the Sagaing region’s Kalay Prison, which holds about 1,000 inmates, said a spokesperson for Myanmar’s Prison Department, Khin Shwe.

He said a prisoner who led the attempted jailbreak was among those killed.

A statement posted online by the Chin National Organization, a regional ethnic group opposed to Myanmar’s military government, identified the prisoner as 28-year-old Salai Shalom Siang Thang Lian, known as “Van Dam,” a member of the Chin National Defense Force, the group’s armed wing.

Sagaing region and neighboring Chin state are strongholds of armed resistance to the ruling military, which seized power in February last year.

— Associated Press

Author charged in crackdown on Ugandan writers: Ugandan prosecutors charged an author Wednesday with communications offenses and remanded him in custody, the latest target of a crackdown on writers critical of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni and his government. The author, Norman Tumuhimbise, was detained last week along with eight other individuals who together are activists in a pressure group, their lawyer, Eron Kiiza, told Reuters. Seven of them were released late Tuesday, while two of them, Tumuhimbise and a colleague, were charged in a court in the capital Kampala on Wednesday with engaging in cyberstalking and offensive communication.

Nowhere on Earth is in as much peril as Ethiopia, WHO says: As much of the world's attention is focused on the bloodshed in Ukraine, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that there's "nowhere on Earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat" than Ethiopia's Tigray region. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation in Tigray, his home region, was "catastrophic," adding that the region had been "sealed off from the outside world" for about 500 days. "No food aid has been delivered since the middle of December," Tedros told a news briefing, adding that about three quarters of health facilities assessed by the WHO in the region had been destroyed.