AFGHANISTAN

Attack at checkpoint kills 22 troops in north

A Taliban assault on checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed 22 troops, after about 100 Afghan security personnel fled heavy fighting in the country’s west last week and tried to cross into neighboring Turkmenistan, officials said Sunday.

The two battles mark the latest setbacks for Afghanistan’s battered security forces, who come under daily attack and have suffered staggering casualties in recent years. The attacks have continued even as the Taliban has been holding direct talks with the United States aimed at ending the 17-year war.

Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, council head in northern Faryab province, said the insurgents launched the attack on checkpoints manned by police and pro-government militias in Qaisar district late Saturday, setting off a fierce gun battle that lasted into Sunday morning. The army sent in reinforcements. Rahmani said 20 troops were wounded in the attack.

Last week, about 100 soldiers in western Badghis province fled their posts and tried to cross the border during a week-long battle with the Taliban, officials said Sunday.

A provincial council member in Badghis said that the soldiers were not allowed to cross the border and that their fate remains unknown. The Taliban has posted pictures of captured soldiers on social media.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Flooding, mudslides kill at least 58 in east

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by days of torrential downpours tore through mountainside villages in Indonesia’s easternmost province, killing at least 58 people and leaving thousands homeless, disaster officials said Sunday.

Rescuers recovered more bodies as floodwaters and landslides destroyed roads and bridges in several areas of Papua province’s Jayapura district, hampering rescue efforts, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the nation’s disaster mitigation agency.

Nugroho said 58 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of homes by Sunday. Seventy-four people were hospitalized, many with broken bones and head wounds. He said the number of dead and injured was likely to increase because many affected areas had not been reached.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, killing dozens each year.

— Associated Press

MALI

Gunmen attack base, kill at least 16 soldiers

Gunmen attacked and briefly seized an army base, killing at least 16 soldiers and destroying five vehicles in central Mali’s Mopti region, two councilors in the area where the attack occurred said Sunday.

The base is in the village of Dioura, the mayor of the nearest town, Kareri, said by telephone.

“I’m currently inside the base, and there were many deaths here. We’ve counted 16 so far,” Youssouf Coulibaly said. Col. Diarran Kone, an army spokesman, confirmed the attack but gave no details.

Central Mali has in the past few years been overrun by extremists with links to al-Qaeda. Violence by extremist groups has worsened almost every year since it first exploded in Mali in 2012, when Islamists and allied Tuareg rebels took over the north and advanced toward the capital, Bamako, until a French-led intervention pushed them back the following year.

Groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have used central and northern Mali as a launchpad for growing numbers of attacks across the Sahel region, especially on neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, despite the presence of 4,500 French troops.

— Reuters

Stabbing near London called far-right terrorism: British police said a stabbing west of London in which a man attacked a teenager with a baseball bat and knife while hurling racist abuse is being treated as a terrorist incident "inspired by the far right." A 50-year-old man from the village of Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and racially aggravated public-order offenses. The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

— From news services