At the time, the United States and Iran were teetering on the edge of war. A U.S. strike had killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, and Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. Hours after the missile strike, an air defense operator on high alert outside Tehran opened fire on the commercial plane shortly after its takeoff because of an error in his radar system, Iran said.

The country’s final report reached the same conclusion.

The 146-page investigation includes details about the timeline of events and analysis of aircraft debris but does not identify culprits in the shoot-down, explain how the chain of command broke down, answer why authorities decided to keep civilian airspace open as regional tensions soared or respond to other key questions.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Gay marriage should be allowed, court says

A court in Japan for the first time ruled Wednesday that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the constitution, a moral victory that does not have any immediate legal consequence but could bolster legalization efforts.

The Sapporo District Court said that sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference and that, therefore, prohibiting same-sex couples from receiving benefits given to heterosexual couples cannot be justified.

Judge Tomoko Takebe said not allowing same-sex marriages violates the constitution’s Article 14, which prohibits discrimination “because of race, creed, sex, social status or family origin.”

The court was hearing a case brought by three same-sex couples who were seeking government compensation for the difficulties they had to suffer from not being able to legally marry. The court declined to financially compensate the plaintiffs.

The ruling has no immediate legal effect, and same-sex couples are still not allowed to marry. Nevertheless, activists say the ruling could influence similar cases and help their efforts to push for changes to the law to allow same-sex marriage.

— Associated Press

33 killed in ambush targeting Mali's military: About 100 suspected Islamist extremists on motorcycles ambushed a military convoy in northern Mali, killing at least 33 people in the deadliest attack of its kind since the president was ejected in a coup last year, officials said. More than a dozen others were wounded in the attack, the military said. There was no claim of responsibility, although Islamist extremists with links to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are active in the area.

Egypt sentences activist to 18 months over 'fake news': An Egyptian court convicted a human rights activist of spreading false news and insulting a police officer, sentencing her to 18 months in prison, her family and attorney said. Sanaa Seif, a member of a well-known family of activists, was arrested in June, accused of "broadcasting fake news and rumors" about the country's health conditions and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons. Seif, who has been in custody since her arrest, has denied the accusations.

Sex with teen wasn't rape, French court rules in firemen's case: A top French court ruled against upgrading the charges against three firefighters accused of having sex with a teenage girl from sexual assault to rape, the latest decision in a case that helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent in France. The victim has accused the firefighters of repeatedly raping her more than a decade ago, when she was between 13 and 15. The men said the sex was consensual. A draft law aims to better protect minors from sexual violence and would set 15 as the legal age of consent for sex with an adult.