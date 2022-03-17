“But there are some conditions for girls,” he said, adding that female students will be taught separately and only by female teachers.

In some rural areas where there is a shortage of female teachers, older male teachers will be allowed to teach girls, he said.

Allowing girls and women into schools and colleges has been one of the key demands the international community has made of the hard-line Islamist movement since it toppled the Western-backed government in August.

Anti-government protesters get prison time

Cuba said late Wednesday that it had sentenced upward of 100 protesters in Havana to between four and 30 years in prison for violence committed during islandwide demonstrations last year, the largest since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that those convicted had “tried violently to subvert the constitutional order.” Most were from poor, marginalized neighborhoods of the capital, Havana, that were a hotbed of protests last July.

The court said those sentenced had received marching orders from “people both from Cuba and abroad.”

The Cuban government has previously accused the U.S. of funding and fomenting protests.

Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in Niger bus attack: Armed men attacked a bus, killing at least 19 passengers in western Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the Association of Passenger Transport Cos. said Thursday. A dozen suspected Islamists on motorcycles intercepted the bus Wednesday near the village of Fono, shooting the passengers before setting the bus on fire, the association said. Several passengers were injured and others are missing, it said. The bus was heading from Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, to Niger's capital, Niamey.

At least 70 migrants reported dead or missing off Libya: At least 70 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya in the past two weeks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement Thursday. On March 12, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized near the Libyan coast off Tobruk. Authorities rescued six migrants and recovered seven bodies, while 12 remain missing, according to the IOM's Missing Migrants Project.

Ex-Honduras first lady Rosa Bonilla convicted of corruption: A court in Honduras convicted former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla of corruption Thursday for the second time. Bonilla was sentenced to 58 years in prison in September 2019 for embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband, Porfirio Lobo, was president. But the Supreme Court of Honduras overturned her conviction six months later, citing procedural problems and ordering a new trial. On Thursday, that second trial resulted in a conviction too.

Thousands in Sudan protest inflation, military rule: Sudanese riot police fired tear gas at thousands who took to the streets Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, to protest deteriorating economic conditions after last year's military coup. The cash-strapped country has been facing a dire economic situation since the military's takeover in October. On Wednesday, the state-owned news agency SUNA reported that the country's inflation rate reached nearly 260 percent in February, quoting Sudan's census agency.