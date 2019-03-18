A fighterwith the Syrian Democratic Forces opens fire March 18 toward a part of the eastern village of Baghouz, Syria, where remaining Islamic State members are holding out in their last outpost. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

CHINA

13,000 'terrorists' held since 2014, report says

China has arrested nearly 13,000 people it describes as terrorists and has broken up hundreds of “terrorist gangs” in Xinjiang since 2014, the government said in a report Monday issued to counter criticism of internment camps and other oppressive security in the traditionally Islamic region.

The report said the government’s efforts have curbed religious extremism, but it gave little evidence of what crimes had occurred. The far-northwestern region is closed to outsiders, but former residents and activists abroad say mere expressions of Muslim identity are punished.

Criticism has grown over China’s internment of an estimated 1 million Uighurs and members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. China describes the camps as vocational training centers and says participation is voluntary. Former detainees say they were held in abusive conditions, forced to renounce Islam and swear allegiance to China’s Communist Party.

The report said “law-based de-radicalization” in Xinjiang has curbed the rise and spread of religious extremism. It said 1,588 terrorist gangs have been crushed and 12,995 terrorists seized since 2014.

China has sought to defend itself against charges of cultural genocide, painting its critics as biased and seeking to smear its reputation and contain its rise as a global power.

China is listed by the United States as among the worst violators of religious freedom.

— Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

Abuse in peacekeeping drops, up elsewhere

Allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in U.N. peacekeeping missions decreased in 2018 — but allegations against other U.N. personnel and against staff of organizations implementing U.N. programs increased, according to a U.N. report released Monday.

The United Nations has long been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, especially those based in the Central African Republic and Congo. But the latest figures demonstrate again that sexual misconduct spans the entire U.N. system and beyond to outside organizations helping implement its programs on the ground.

Secretary General António Guterres stressed the United Nations’ “zero-tolerance” policy and said he has embarked on “a cultural transformation” to eliminate sexual abuse and exploitation throughout the U.N. system, which comprises more than 90,000 staff and 100,000 uniformed personnel.

According to the report, the number of cases involving U.N. peacekeeping and political missions dropped from 62 in 2017 to 54 in 2018; 104 cases were reported in 2016. It said 74 percent of the allegations in 2018 involved the U.N. peacekeeping missions in Central African Republic and Congo, and 24 percent involved the peacekeeping missions in Mali, Haiti, Liberia and South Sudan.

— Associated Press

1,000 Venezuelan forces crossed border in month, Colombia says: About 1,000 members of the Venezuelan security forces have fled to Colombia since last month, abandoning the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Colombian authorities said. Nonetheless, Maduro has retained the support of Venezuela's military leaders, who are considered pivotal in determining the outcome of the nation's power struggle. Venezuela is in the midst of a deep political and economic crisis.

2nd Israeli dies of wounds after West Bank attack: Israel's military expanded its huge manhunt for a Palestinian assailant as authorities announced that a second Israeli — Ahiad Ettinger, a 47-year-old father of 12 — had died of wounds suffered in a West Bank shooting and stabbing attack the previous day. The attack, which occurred near the settlement of Ariel, also killed a 19-year-old soldier and seriously wounded another soldier.

Belgian man sentenced to death in Iraq over alleged ISIS ties: An Iraqi court sentenced a Belgian man to death by hanging for being part of the Islamic State militant group, one of dozens of foreign nationals facing the death penalty in Iraq. Bilal al-Marchohi, 23, denied all allegations against him, including that he was an Islamic State member at any time. Marchohi is the second Belgian held in Iraq known to have been sentenced to death for a role in the Islamic State. Tarik Jadaoun, 30, also known as Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, was sentenced to death in May 2018.

— From news services