Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out 11 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria’s population. Large parts of the country have been destroyed and reconstruction would cost tens of billions of dollars.

The visit sends the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with Syria’s once widely shunned president.

— Associated Press

Rights groups urge journalists' release

Rights groups urged Ugandan officials to free two journalists detained for days over allegations of “offensive communication” targeting President Yoweri Museveni.

The journalists, Norman Tumuhimbise and Faridah Bikobere, have been in custody since March 10, when security forces raided the premises of their online outlet and arrested several people.

Seven colleagues were freed Wednesday, but Tumuhimbise and Bikobere were imprisoned.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders are calling for their immediate release.

— Associated Press

Former leader held in blackmail probe

Police in Bulgaria have detained former prime minister Boyko Borissov as part of an investigation into alleged blackmail dating back to 2014-2019, prosecutors said Friday.

The decade-long rule of Borissov, 62, ended last spring when he lost an election that showed popular anger over high-level corruption in the European Union’s poorest member state. He remains leader of the center-right GERB, the country’s largest opposition party.

A new centrist coalition government took office in December, pledging zero tolerance on graft in Bulgaria, which is ranked as the E.U.’s most corrupt member state by Transparency International.

— Reuters

At least 12 migrants, mostly Syrians, drown off Tunisia: At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official said. The official added that the 12 bodies, recovered off the coast of Nabeul, were mostly those of Syrian migrants. In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya toward Italy. Hundreds of thousands have made the perilous crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Morocco says Spain now backs Western Sahara plan: Spain has told Morocco that it regards its autonomy proposal for Western Sahara as "serious, credible and realistic," Morocco said, in a move likely to ease a diplomatic dispute between Madrid and Morocco's capital, Rabat, that flared last year. The language reflects a shift in Madrid's policy toward the dispute in Western Sahara, a territory that Morocco considers its own but where an Algeria-backed independence movement demands a sovereign state. In April last year, Morocco was angered by Spain admitting a Western Sahara independence leader for medical treatment. Rabat then appeared to relax border controls with Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco, leading to an influx of at least 8,000 migrants, most of whom Spain later returned.

Erdogan opens suspension span linking Europe and Asia: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened a huge suspension bridge across the Dardanelles Strait, the latest in a series of major projects he has prioritized in his two decades in power. The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, linking Turkey's European and Asian shores, was built by Turkish and South Korean firms with an investment of $2.8 billion. It has the longest main span of any suspension bridge in the world.