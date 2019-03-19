ALGERIA

Opposition rejects president's exit plan

An emerging coalition of Algerian opposition figures on Tuesday rejected President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to remain in office while overseeing a political transition from his 20-year rule, echoing the demands of protesters that he step down next month.

The group also urged the military to stay out of any political handover.

The opposition figures’ call for the president to step down came as Bouteflika and his allies were trying to steady themselves after a month of street protests, sparked by his announcement that he would seek a fifth term in office.

Last week, Bouteflika, 82, said he would drop his reelection bid and postponed elections set for April 18. The move unleashed euphoria in the country that has since turned into a renewed round of protests demanding that he leave immediately.

Bouteflika confirmed Monday that he intended to remain in office beyond the end of his term on April 27, while suggesting that he would spearhead reforms before handing over power to a newly elected president at a yet-unknown date.

The plan received a key boost from Russia on Tuesday, when Algeria’s new deputy prime minister met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Russia is one of Algeria’s closest allies.

Lavrov said Russia was concerned by the protests and suggested they were the result of interference by unnamed foreign nations, according to the Reuters news agency.

— Tamer El-Ghobashy

VATICAN

French cardinal's offer to resign is declined

Pope Francis has declined to accept the resignation of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin as archbishop of Lyon, the Vatican said Tuesday. Barbarin was convicted this month of failing to report a known predator priest to police and received a six-month suspended sentence.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Francis did not accept Barbarin’s resignation and instead asked him to do what he thinks is best for the archdiocese. Barbarin has decided to take time off and has asked his deputy in Lyon to assume leadership of the archdiocese, Gisotti said.

A court in France ruled that Barbarin had an obligation to report the Rev. Bernard Preynat to civil authorities when he learned of the abuse. Preynat, scheduled to be tried on sexual violence charges next year, confessed to abusing Boy Scouts in the 1970s and 1980s. His victims accuse Barbarin and other church authorities of covering up for him.

Barbarin has appealed the conviction, which could have influenced Francis’s decision to not immediately accept his resignation. The pontiff has been loath to take such measures lest they influence trial outcomes.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Restrictions tightened on press, social media

Egypt’s top media regulator on Tuesday put into effect tighter restrictions that allow the state to block websites and even social media accounts with over 5,000 followers if they are deemed a threat to national security.

The move is the latest step by the government of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to suppress dissent. In recent years, Egypt has launched a major crackdown on the news media, imprisoning dozens of reporters and occasionally expelling foreign journalists.

The new regulations allow the Supreme Media Regulatory Council to block websites and accounts for “fake news” and impose stiff penalties, all without having to obtain a court order.

Sissi has rolled back many of the freedoms won by the 2011 uprising against longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

— Associated Press

Mexican president pledges not to seek reelection: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has signed an open letter promising to not seek reelection after his six-year term ends in 2024. The move was prompted by opposition fears that a proposal to let voters oust the president midway through his term that was advanced last week by his allies in Congress might actually end up letting him serve longer.

Suspect arrested in Brazilian school shooting: Brazilian authorities said they have arrested a teenager on suspicion of involvement in planning a deadly school shooting near Sao Paulo. The two gunmen in last week's attack killed themselves after killing seven people at the school and at a used-car dealership. The teenager had been questioned last week and was initially allowed to return home.

— From news services