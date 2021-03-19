Datafolha said 79 percent of those surveyed thought the situation is out of control.

Brazil had its second-deadliest day Thursday, with 2,724 lives lost to covid-19, just two days after a record 2,841 deaths. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported a record 90,303 new cases, more than the United States, which has had the most cases to date.

Datafolha said 55 percent are very frightened they will get the virus, up from 44 percent in January. Even young people and the rich are more afraid of being infected, the poll showed.

Support for Bolsonaro has eroded as Brazil faces a brutal second wave of coronavirus cases driven by a new more contagious variant that originated locally and has overwhelmed hospitals in the main cities.

— Reuters

SAUDI ARABIA

Drone attack strikes oil facility in Riyadh

A drone attack struck an oil installation in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Friday, the state-run news agency reported, igniting a blaze at the facility deep in the kingdom’s territory.

The dawn attack caused no injuries or damage, and did not disrupt oil supplies, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The kingdom is facing more-frequent airborne assaults as a Saudi-led coalition battles Iran-backed Houthi rebels across the southern border in Yemen.

Most recently, drones struck Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest crude oil refinery, raising concerns about the expanding capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s regional foes.

The Saudi statement did not blame the Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours earlier, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, a Houthi military spokesman, reported that the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh.

— Associated Press

CONGO REPUBLIC

Longtime president seeks to extend rule

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou-Nguesso looks set to prolong his decades-long rule in an election Sunday in which he has pledged to revive the flagging economy.

Sassou, 77, rose to power in the oil-producing country on the western coast of central Africa in a military coup in 1979. He lost the republic’s first multiparty elections in 1992 but regained power in 1997 after a civil war and has ruled for a combined total of almost 37 years.

He will face six opposition candidates in an election whose run-up has been tightly controlled by his government and that has drawn criticism from the influential Catholic Church and rights activists.

Known as “emperor” by some of his African peers because of his longevity, Sassou-Nguesso has said he will use all his experience to revive the debt-ridden economy if he wins five more years in power.

— Reuters

Bosnia condemn Russian warning on NATO ties: Bosnian officials denounced a warning from Russia that it will take action if the country moves toward NATO membership. The Russian Embassy in Sarajevo said Thursday that "in case of practical rapprochement" of Bosnia and NATO, "our country will have to react to this hostile act." It was not clear from the statement what action Russia might take against Bosnia, which has long called membership in the Western alliance and in the European Union a strategic goal. Bosnia is part of NATO's Membership Action Plan, an advisory and assistance program designed for countries wishing to join the alliance.

Libya to probe discovery of bodies in Benghazi: The prime minister of Libya's new unity government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, said he has ordered an investigation into the discovery of bodies in Benghazi. Local media said more than a dozen people who had been fatally shot were found Thursday in the eastern city that is the bastion of renegade general Khalifa Hifter, whose assault on the capital, Tripoli, was repulsed last year. In Benghazi, the Security Headquarters, which includes units under Hifter's control, initially denied the discovery but said later it would issue a statement on the matter.