Finland ranked first for the fourth year running, with a 7.8 score, followed by Denmark and Switzerland, with Iceland and the Netherlands also in the top five.

Researchers ranked the countries after analyzing data over three years. They looked at several categories, including gross domestic product per capita, social safety nets, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity of the population, and perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.

Afghanistan stacked up poorly in all six categories, a confounding result coming as it did before the Taliban arrival and despite 20 years of U.S. and international investment. The United States alone spent $145 billion on development in Afghanistan since 2002, according to reports by a U.S. special inspector general.

— Associated Press

Court bans Telegram messaging service

Brazil’s Supreme Court has banned the popular messaging service Telegram, in a widening crackdown on what authorities describe as fake news and hate speech in the lead-up to this year’s presidential elections.

On Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Internet providers and digital stores to block the app after repeated attempts by the federal police to get in touch with the service to remove content.

The push to shut Telegram in Brazil is part of wide-reaching efforts to combat misinformation and falsehoods about the country’s electoral system.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies have pushed their online supporters to the London-based platform, after popular apps such as Twitter and Facebook took down posts containing false information about the coronavirus pandemic and promoting unproven remedies.

— Bloomberg News

China calls U.S. ship's Taiwan Strait run 'provocative': The USS Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday was a "provocative" act by the United States and sent the wrong signals to pro-Taiwan independence forces, the Chinese military said Saturday. Such an act was "very dangerous," a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that troops were organized to monitor the destroyer's passage.

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises: The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia on Friday has risen to 17 people as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official told Reuters on Saturday. He said the coast guard recovered five bodies on Saturday, after finding 12 on Friday. A search was still underway. In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe.

China reports first covid-19 deaths since January 2021: China's health authorities reported two covid-19 deaths on Saturday, the first since January 2021, as the country battles its worst outbreak in two years driven by a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant. The deaths, in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638. Both fatalities occurred in elderly patients and were the result of their underlying conditions, Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a news briefing. One of them had not been vaccinated for the virus.

Five newly discovered tombs reveal treasures in Egypt: Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered five ancient tombs adorned with well-preserved paintings at a cemetery in Saqqara, just outside the capital, Cairo, officials said. The tombs belong to senior officials from the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate period, dating to more than 4,000 years ago, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. Saqqara, which lies south of the Great Pyramids of Giza, has provided a rich seam of discoveries in recent years.