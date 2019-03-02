SYRIA

U.S.-backed forces corner Islamic State

Islamic State forces are facing their final territorial defeat as the U.S.-backed Syrian force battling the Islamist militants says it is closing in on the Islamist militants’ last bastion near the Iraqi border.

“We expect it to be over soon,” Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Reuters shortly after sunrise Saturday as the SDF advanced on two fronts at Baghouz, using medium and heavy weaponry. Yet clashes continued past sunset, with occasional heavy bombing from warplanes, the SDF said.

While the fall of the eastern Syrian village on the bank of the Euphrates River would mark a milestone, the militant group remains a threat, using guerrilla tactics and holding some desolate land further west.

— Reuters

Taliban attack leaves at least 23 Afghan soldiers dead: Taliban insurgents targeted an Afghan army corps at their camp in the southern Helmand province, killing at least 23, officials said Saturday. Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said 20 other troops were wounded in the attack that began Friday and ended Saturday evening after a 40-hour battle in the Wahser district. Zwak said U.S. advisers were present in the base, but in a separate area.

Illegal immigration by sea to Spain drops: Spain's government says that unauthorized immigration by sea dropped to 930 in February, compared to over 4,000 in January. Spain became the leading entry point into Europe for illegal migrants last year, when it received over 57,000 people by sea compared to 21,000 in 2017. After taking a more welcoming position on migrants than other European Union nations, Spain has recently tried to reduce arrivals.

Pipeline explosion in Nigeria leaves dozens missing: More than 50 people were missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused a stampede in southern Nigeria, a local official said. The blast caused massive oil spillage in the Nembe kingdom in Bayelsa state.

French police probe vandalism of synagogue memorial: French police are investigating after a memorial stone marking the site of a former synagogue was vandalized in the eastern city of Strasbourg. The prefecture of the Bas-Rhin region said in a statement that the heavy memorial stone was discovered moved from its base Saturday morning. The monument commemorates a synagogue built in 1898 that was set on fire and razed by the Nazis in 1940. Last month, about 80 gravestones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Jewish cemetery close to Strasbourg.

