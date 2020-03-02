The Kremlin-controlled parliament last month endorsed Putin’s draft in the first of three required readings, and it is poised to give it the final approval next week, setting the stage for a nationwide vote on April 22.

AD

Following up on proposals from a Kremlin working group that worked in parallel with lawmakers, Putin on Monday presented 24 pages of additional amendments for the second reading, set for March 10.

AD

One amendment follows a proposal by the Russian Orthodox Church to add a reference to God to the constitution.

Another describes marriage as a “union of a man and a woman,” a wording in sync with Putin’s long-stated opposition to same-sex marriages.

The president also responded to a working group member’s suggestion to add wording that would prevent any future Russian ruler from giving away Crimea — annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — or any other territory.

AD

— Associated Press

Philippines

Ex-guard holds dozens hostage in Manila mall

A recently dismissed security guard freed dozens of hostages and was subdued by police after walking out of a mall in the Philippine capital on Monday, ending a day-long hostage crisis in an upscale commercial district near the police and military headquarters, officials said.

AD

The former guard at the Greenhills shopping center left the mall in San Juan City in metropolitan Manila with the remaining hostages, who were then secured by police. Several others had managed to escape earlier, police said.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora has ordered an investigation, including into how the gunman was able to enter the mall with a pistol and grenades.

AD

Instead of being immediately arrested, the suspect was allowed to speak for several minutes to journalists and authorities to describe his grievances against his former bosses, whom he accused of corruption and abuse.

Some 60 to 70 hostages and others were trapped in the mall during the standoff, Zamora said.

The gunman shot and wounded a security officer before rushing to the second floor and taking the hostages, Zamora said. The officer was said to be in stable condition.

AD

— Associated Press

U.N. Libya envoy resigns, cites stress: The United Nations special envoy for Libya said he has resigned because of stress, days after his latest effort at peacemaking failed to yield a breakthrough in the conflict. Ghassan Salame, appointed in July 2017, said on Twitter that he had "sought for two and a half years to unite Libyans, prevent foreign intervention and preserve the unity of the country," but "my health no longer allows me to take this much stress." He resigned amid an escalation in fighting in Libya and just days after announcing the near-breakdown of a shaky truce between the country's two rival governments.

AD

7 suspected Rohingya gangsters killed in Bangladesh: Security officials in Bangladesh fatally shot seven suspected members of a Rohingya gang allegedly involved in drug dealing and human trafficking, officials said. The killings occurred near a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar near the border with Myanmar, police said. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after the Buddhist-majority country's military launched a crackdown against them in August 2017 and are staying in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Separately, police said another Rohingya man was killed during a gunfight with border guards in Cox's Bazar.

AD

Egypt sentences 37 to death on terrorism charges: A court in Egypt sentenced to death 37 defendants, including a high-profile militant, on terrorism-related charges. The Cairo Criminal Court said the defendants were convicted of belonging to a local affiliate of the Islamic State spearheading an insurgency in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Among those sentenced to death was Hisham el-Ashmawi, a former army officer turned militant leader. The men are among more than 200 defendants accused of carrying out dozens of attacks. The court also sentenced 61 defendants to life in prison; 85 were sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.