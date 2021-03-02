Several major roads were closed, including in the capital, Beirut, where the highway leading to the international airport was briefly closed. Roads were also closed in Tripoli and Sidon, Lebanon’s second- and third-largest cities.

The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds around noon Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price is 1,520 pounds to the dollar.

Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government demonstrations in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive blast at Beirut’s port that killed 211 people and decimated the facility.

Prime minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned six days after the Aug. 4 blast. In October, former prime minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new cabinet, but disagreements between him and President Michel Aoun on the shape of the cabinet have stood in the way of a new government’s formation.

— Associated Press

NIGERIA

Extremists attack town, humanitarian posts

Extremists linked to the Islamic State group attacked the northeastern Nigerian town of Dikwa and humanitarian posts there, security officials said.

The attack in Borno state, which began late Monday night, came about 48 hours after the governor of the state visited the community to distribute cash and food to displaced families.

The assailants arrived in trucks and motorcycles, surrounding residents and people staying at a camp for displaced people, residents said.

A local lawmaker said the extremists burned down the police station and the primary health center, attacked humanitarian offices and left with their vehicles.

The military later confirmed that the fighters belonged to the Islamic State in West Africa Province, or ISWAP, an offshoot of the Islamist Boko Haram insurgent group. It said Tuesday that the military had routed the extremists from Dikwa with heavy bombardment and firepower.

— Associated Press

Myanmar charges 6 media workers: Authorities in Myanmar have charged Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public-order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years, a lawyer said. The six were arrested while covering protests over the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar. Tin Zar Oo, Thein Zaw's attorney, said they have been charged under a law that punishes anyone who causes fear among the public, knowingly spreads false news or agitates directly or indirectly for a criminal offense against a government employee. The law was amended by the junta last month to broaden its scope.

3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan: Three women who worked for a radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan have been killed, the news editor of the privately owned station said. Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said one of the women was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to witnesses. The other two were shot in a separate incident, also while walking home from work. Two other people were wounded in that attack. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries for media workers.

Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to 2 years in prison: An Israeli military court sentenced a Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. But the court found insufficient evidence to press more-serious charges against her, the army said. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Her sentence will include time served, meaning she is to be released in October. Israel, along with the United States and other Western allies, considers the PFLP a terrorist group.