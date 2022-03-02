The country’s Interior Ministry said “Operation H” was launched in October 2019 by its child exploitation team after a service provider found thousands of users of an online platform sharing what it called “some of the most horrific and devastating child sexual abuse material online.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators identified some 90,000 online accounts that had possessed or traded the abuse images, authorities said.

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs reached out to law enforcement agencies around the world to coordinate its investigation, including the FBI, Europol, Interpol and police in Canada and Australia.



— Associated Press

Fraud probes dropped against Juan Carlos

Spain’s national prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that it has dropped two probes into alleged fraud in former King Juan Carlos’s business dealings after failing to find sufficient evidence of criminal activity.

Juan Carlos, 84, who left Spain for the United Arab Emirates under a cloud of scandal in August 2020, has been the subject of money-laundering probes by Spanish and Swiss authorities for two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Spain’s decision to close the two probes, linked to payments allegedly received over a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia and an offshore account in Jersey, follows a similar move by Swiss prosecutors last year.

Advertisement

Juan Carlos has paid about $5.6 million in back taxes as a result of the investigations, the prosecutor’s office said.

Juan Carlos came to the throne in 1975 after the death of Gen. Francisco Franco and was widely respected for his role in helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy. But his popularity sank in later years over several scandals, prompting him to step down in 2014.

— Reuters

Bomb blast kills 3, wounds 27 in Pakistan: A bomb exploded near a police van in southwest Pakistan, killing an officer and two other people and wounding 27, mostly passersby, police said. The attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, on a road running through a bazaar, said a senior police officer. No one immediately claimed the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and various militant groups. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

France upholds court ban on barristers wearing hijab: France's highest court upheld a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in Lille law courts, a judgment that could set a precedent for the rest of the country. The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, 30, a hijab-wearing Syrian French lawyer. She challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille banning religious and political markers in courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

Turkey softens mask mandate: Turkey relaxed its mandate for coronavirus masks, allowing people to go without them in open-air spaces and in places with sufficient ventilation and where social distancing can be maintained. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said people would be required to continue wearing masks in planes, buses, theaters, cinemas, hospitals and classrooms. In other steps, Turkey will no longer close down classes where two or more students have tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

South African court rules on Zulu succession: A new Zulu king can be crowned in South Africa after a court settled a dispute over whether the prince named as heir to the throne last year had a rightful claim. A KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge ruled that Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the eldest surviving son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, is the "undisputed successor." The king's will named one of his wives as queen regent, but she died a month after he did, leaving her son Misuzulu to be named the king in waiting. Two Zulu princesses said the will had been forged and went to court to stop the coronation.