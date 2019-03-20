THE HAGUE

Bosnian Serb ex-leader sentenced to life term

Former Bosnian Serb president Radovan Karadzic, one of the chief architects of the slaughter and devastation of Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war, was sentenced to life imprisonment Wednesday as United Nations appeals judges upheld his convictions for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Karadzic, 73, barely reacted in court as Presiding Judge Vagn Joensen increased the original 40-year sentence to life.

Karadzic’s attorney, Peter Robinson, said his client accepted “moral responsibility” for the suffering in the war. But Robinson said Karadzic insisted after the hearing that “politics triumphed over justice today. The appeals chamber whitewashed an unjust trial and an unfair verdict.”

Karadzic is one of the most senior figures tried by the Hague court. His case was considered key in delivering justice for victims.

Ratko Mladic, Karadzic’s wartime military commander, is also awaiting an appeal judgment of his genocide and war-crimes conviction, which earned him a life sentence.

Karadzic has always argued that the Bosnian Serb campaigns during the war, which included the bloody siege of the capital, Sarajevo, were aimed at defending Serbs.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Police: Driver abducted students, set bus ablaze

A bus driver in northern Italy abducted 51 children and their chaperones Wednesday, threatening them during a 40-minute ordeal before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped by a police blockade, authorities said.

Carabinieri officers broke windows in the back of the bus and got all the passengers to safety before the flames destroyed the vehicle, authorities said.

As he was apprehended, the driver said he was protesting migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, Cmdr. Luca

De Marchis told Sky TG24.

De Marchis said the driver, an Italian citizen of Senegalese origin in his 40s, threatened the passengers, telling them that “no one would survive today,” as he commandeered the bus carrying two middle-school classes to a gym in Cremona province, about 25 miles from Milan.

The ANSA news agency quoted one of the students as saying that the driver took all their phones and ordered the chaperones to bind the students’ hands with cable ties, threatening to spill gas and set the bus ablaze. ANSA said the chaperones only loosely bound several students’ hands, not everyone’s.

Authorities said an adult called an emergency operator, while one of the students called a parent, and they alerted authorities, who set up roadblocks. The bus was intercepted by three Carabinieri vehicles, which forced it into the guardrail, De Marchis said.

ANSA identified the driver as Ousseynou Sy and said he was being investigated on suspicion of kidnapping, intention to commit a massacre, arson and resisting law enforcement. The prosecutor’s office later said it would add terrorism as an aggravating circumstance, because the event caused panic.

— Associated Press

Afghan presidential election postponed to September: Afghanistan's presidential election has been postponed by two months to Sept. 28, the election board said, as authorities try to iron out problems with the voting process. The balloting was pushed back for the second time to allow time for changes to the voting system, a spokesman for the Independent Election Commission said. It was originally scheduled for April but was delayed to July 20 amid concerns about winter conditions and security.

2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops: The Israeli military said it fatally shot two Palestinians who attacked troops in a West Bank city. The military said several explosive devices were hurled at soldiers securing Jewish worshipers at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus. Troops opened fire and killed two of the assailants, the military said. A day earlier, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian suspected of carrying out a weekend stabbing-and-shooting attack that killed two Israelis near a West Bank settlement.

Outgoing Kazakh leader's daughter named parliament speaker: The eldest daughter of Kazakhstan's outgoing leader was appointed speaker of parliament, fueling speculation that she may succeed her father as president after elections next year. Her appointment comes a day after her father, 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, resigned after nearly 30 years in office — or all of Kazakhstan's time as an independent nation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaker of the upper chamber of parliament, was sworn in as interim president.

— From news services