Authorities additionally closed down roads in the vicinity and warned residents that “gas pollution” might affect the area. Icelandic authorities said air traffic could continue as normal, and flights remained on schedule.

After monitoring the volcano throughout the night, geophysicist Pall Einarsson told the Associated Press on Saturday that the eruption was continuing to die down.

— Miriam Berger

AUSTRALIA

Heavy rains inundate Sydney, other regions

Australia’s east coast was smashed by heavy rains Saturday, sparking dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions. In Sydney, the country’s biggest city, authorities pleaded for people to stay at home as a major dam overflowed.

“I hate to say this again to all our citizens of the state, but it’s not going to be an easy week for us,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing. “The rain may not stop till Thursday or Friday.”

Most of the state’s coast, which is home to about a third of Australia’s 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken.

Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon. Television footage showed increasing damage across the state, with water engulfing houses up to the windows, people kayaking through the streets, and damaged roads. One video showed an entire house being swept away.

Warragamba Dam, a major water supply for Sydney, began overflowing on Saturday afternoon. A mini-tornado ripped through a suburb in the west of the city, causing damage to more than 30 homes, emergency services said.

— Reuters

7.0 earthquake rattles northern Japan, shakes Tokyo: A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast, which was lifted 90 minutes later. No major damage was reported, however. The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of the quake at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54 kilometers (33.5 miles). The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011 that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Azerbaijani leader celebrates holiday in reacquired town: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marked the Nowruz holiday, the Persian New Year, by lighting a ceremonial fire outside Shusha, a culturally revered city that Azerbaijan took from Armenian forces in last autumn's war. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Its retaking by Azerbaijan's forces in November was important both symbolically and strategically because it sits high above the region's nearby capital, Stepanakert. Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-held surrounding territories in last year's six-week war in which more than 6,000 people died.

Houthi rebels make statement on deadly migrant center fire: Yemen's Houthi rebels broke their silence on the cause of a fire that tore through a detention center for migrants earlier this month, killing at least 45 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants. The rebels acknowledged that guards fired three tear gas canisters into a crowded hangar in the capital, Sanaa, trying to end a protest by the migrants. A statement by the rebel-run Interior Ministry said at least 11 men from the security forces were detained over the incident, along with a number of senior officials who would be tried in court. The migrant community in Sanaa has called for an international probe into the tragedy, a demand backed by international rights groups.

Thai police use water cannons on protesters: Thai police used water cannons and charged toward protesters who had gathered near the King's Palace in Bangkok to call for the release of protest leaders and demand reform of the monarchy. Hundreds of police in riot gear and shields advanced on different fronts against protesters to push people away from the Grand Palace. In some places, they faced off with protesters who threw firecrackers. More than 1,000 protesters had gathered near the palace in Bangkok in an area known as Sanam Luang, or Royal Field.