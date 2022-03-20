They used drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, according to the SPA. Saudi forces said they intercepted a missile and shot down nine drones. Another attack targeted an Aramco oil products distribution station in Jiddah, the SPA reported.

The Saudi Energy Ministry later said that a drone strike targeting the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co. caused “a temporary reduction” in the refinery’s production.

The Houthis also targeted the city of Taif, a gasoline station in Khamis Mushait and a power station in Dhahran al-Janoub. In addition, they aimed at a desalination plant at al-Shaqeeq on the Red Sea.

The strikes came days after Persian Gulf states invited the Houthis to peace negotiations in the Saudi capital as part of a new attempt to end Yemen’s civil war. The talks were slated to run March 29 to April 7.

A coalition including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began a military campaign in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis after they dislodged the internationally recognized government.

— Bloomberg News

6 killed when car runs into Carnival revelers

A car slammed at high speed into Carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, adding that many others were lightly injured.

The prosecutor’s office, which gave the death toll, also said two local residents in their 30s were arrested at the scene in Strépy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels. Prosecutors said there appear to be no elements to suggest a terrorism motive.

Carnival revelers had gathered at dawn to mark the age-old tradition. The event had been banned the past two years to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Suddenly, “a car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and, unfortunately, several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert said.

The driver and a second person were arrested when the car came to a halt a few hundred yards away.

Since Belgium was hit with twin terrorist attacks that killed 32 civilians six years ago, thoughts of a terrorist motive are never far away. But prosecutor Damien Verheyen said, “There is no element in the investigation at this time that allows me to consider that the motivations of the two could have been terror-related.”

— Associated Press

U.K.-U.S. citizen back in prison after furlough

A dual British-U.S. national temporarily released from prison last week as part of a deal between Iran and the United Kingdom was taken back into custody just two days later, his attorney said Sunday.

Iranian prison officials let the long-held 66-year-old environmentalist, Morad Tahbaz, leave prison on a furlough on Wednesday, the same day that two high-profile British citizens who had been detained in Iran for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain.

The U.K. said it secured Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, after settling a long-standing debt to Iran that had fueled tensions between the countries for decades.

But barely two days after Tahbaz left prison and headed to his family’s home in Tehran, Iranian authorities forced him to return to Evin Prison, his Tehran-based attorney said.

“Unfortunately, we have no idea if or when he is going to be released,” Hojjat Kermani said.

Iranian officials and state-run media did not acknowledge his return to prison.

The State Department said it was aware of reports that Tahbaz had been returned to prison, allegedly to be fitted with an ankle monitor.

However, Kermani said that he “was not informed about any ankle tag” and that his client remained in prison two days later.

Iranian security forces arrested Tahbaz in January 2018 as part of a wider crackdown targeting environmental activists.

Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on vague charges of spying for the United States and undermining Iran’s security.

— Associated Press

At least 6 killed in ferry sinking in Bangladesh: Rescuers recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh's capital, officials and survivors said. It was not clear how many remained missing. Local media reported that 30 to 50 people were on the ferry when the collision occurred just outside Dhaka. Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, mainly because of poor navigation and lax enforcement of traffic rules.