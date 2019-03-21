PHILIPPINES

ICC complaint filed against China's Xi

Two former Philippine officials have taken the bold step of filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of crimes against humanity over his government’s assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea, which they say deprived thousands of fishermen of their livelihood and destroyed the environment.

Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario and chief anti-graft prosecutor Conchita Carpio Morales said Thursday that they filed the complaint last week, before the Philippine president’s move to withdraw the country from the tribunal took effect last weekend.

They accused Xi and other Chinese officials of turning seven disputed reefs into islands in a massive engineering feat, causing extensive environmental damage, and of blocking large numbers of fishermen, including about 320,000 Filipinos, from their fishing grounds.

“This has seriously undermined the food and energy security of the coastal states in the South China Sea, including the Philippines,” del Rosario and Carpio Morales said in a statement.

Chinese officials have long claimed virtually the entire waterway, one of the world’s busiest, with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also contesting ownership of parts of the waters.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Senate refers Macron's aides to prosecutors

The French Senate referred President Emmanuel Macron’s top aides to prosecutors on Thursday for allegedly withholding information from an investigation into his former bodyguard, prompting the government to accuse the legislature of exceeding its powers.

In one of the sharpest confrontations in years between France’s powerful executive and its Parliament, Macron’s government described the move by the opposition-controlled Senate as a “political coup.”

The Senate said it had referred Macron’s top aide, his chief of staff and the Elysee’s top security official to prosecutors.

It accused them of withholding information from an investigation into former presidential bodyguard Alexandre Benalla, who was dismissed last year after being filmed beating up May Day protesters while wearing a police helmet and civilian clothes.

Benalla was dismissed only after Le Monde newspaper broke the story, prompting criticism that the president had failed to act sooner. Benalla has also been investigated over other accusations, including that he used a diplomatic passport after he was fired.

Last month, an investigative committee of senators said top Elysee officials had withheld information from them during their six-month investigation.

The government has argued that the Senate was contravening the separation of powers by questioning decisions by the executive branch.

— Reuters

Suspect in Dutch tram shooting to face terrorism charge: The main suspect in a deadly tram shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht will be charged with offenses including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent, prosecutors said. They said investigations into Monday's shooting, which left three dead and three seriously injured, indicate that the shooter acted alone. The main suspect, Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old of Turkish descent, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

Pakistan sentences 2 to life terms in 2017 blasphemy death: A court in northwestern Pakistan sentenced to life imprisonment two men convicted of involvement in the killing of Mashal Khan, a student who was beaten and then fatally shot by a mob in 2017 after being falsely accused of blasphemy. The death of the 23-year-old was caught on video that later circulated on social media.

5 mosques vandalized in central England: Counterterrorism officers in central England were investigating attacks on five mosques in which windows were apparently shattered by a sledgehammer. The Birmingham attacks are being treated as linked. No motive has been established. The incidents come just days after an attacker killed 50 worshipers in two mosques in New Zealand.

— From news services