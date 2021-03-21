Bilateral ties have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Kuala Lumpur. A North Korean connection was suspected.

Two days after Kuala Lumpur extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money laundering charges, North Korea said Friday that it was terminating ties with Malaysia. Malaysia denounced the decision and gave North Korean diplomats 48 hours to leave.

Kim Yu Song, North Korea’s chargé d’affaires and councilor in Kuala Lumpur, accused Malaysia of being part of a U.S. conspiracy aimed at “isolating and suffocating” his country.

Malaysia has defended its move to extradite Mun Chol Myong, saying it was carried out only after all legal processes were exhausted.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

6 killed in attack on hospital in northwest

Artillery shells fired from government areas hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria on Sunday, killing at least six patients, wounding medical staff and forcing the facility to shut its doors, according to rescuers, an aid group and activists.

The shells landed at the entrance and in the courtyard of the hospital in Atareb, a town in rural Aleppo province, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The hospital is located underground, a tactic used by the opposition to avoid being targeted in the conflict-prone area.

The Syrian American Medical Society, an aid group that supports the hospital, said that the strikes caused extensive damage and that 17 people were injured.

Among those killed was a child, according to the Syria Civil Defense volunteer group, also known as the White Helmets.

Attacks on hospitals are common in the Syrian conflict, and they are mostly blamed on the government and its allied forces.

Government forces knew about the hospital location, according to the Syrian American Medical Society, which had shared the coordinates through the United Nations notification system, said the International Rescue Committee partner organization.

Later Sunday, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported that rebel shelling of government areas killed two civilians in Aleppo city.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Chinese flotilla told to leave disputed reef

The Philippine defense chief on Sunday demanded that more than 200 Chinese vessels that he said were manned by militias must leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying their presence was a “provocative action of militarizing the area.”

“We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” Delfin Lorenzana said, adding that the Philippines would uphold its sovereign rights.

A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing also claims, on March 7. It released pictures of the vessels side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted Sunday that the Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over China’s presence.

The reef is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, over which the country “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources,” the watchdog said.

Chinese fishing fleets have long been suspected of being used as maritime militias to help assert Beijing’s territorial claims.

— Associated Press

Philippine troops kill rebel commander, rescue hostage: Troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings, and rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the Philippine military said. Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gun battle, and he later died in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants fled, taking the hostage along, but troops rescued him, a military commander said. On Thursday, three other Indonesian men were rescued by police, who also caught one of their Abu Sayyaf captors.