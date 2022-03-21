Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters in Iran, has remained largely silent on the talks to restore Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. His vague but supportive comments signaled that Iranian negotiators retained political space and flexibility.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018. President Biden promised to rejoin the deal. Talks in Vienna on restoring the accord have dragged on for the past year. Iran has urged sanctions relief but sought to resist tough Western demands.

“The essence of the issue is to run the country in such a way that sanctions cannot hit the country seriously,” Khamenei said, praising President Ebrahim Raisi’s hard-line government for boosting Iran’s trade with neighbors and shipping crude abroad despite sanctions.

Taliban signals it will let girls return to school

Schools for all students will open this week, Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Education Ministry announced Monday in the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school.

Girls have been denied education beyond the sixth grade since the Taliban swept back into power in August.

The international community has been pushing the Taliban to allow girls to return. This year, the new rulers opened up universities for women, although classes are segregated by gender. They also promised that girls would be allowed to return to classes in all grades after the Afghan new year, which was celebrated Monday.

The statement said classes will start Wednesday. It did not refer specifically to girls but said: “The education ministry assures the nation it is committed to the right to education of all its citizens.”

The statement also said the ministry is “working hard to eliminate all kinds of discrimination,” without elaborating.

The Taliban has not imposed restrictions on the types of courses that women attending university can take. But music, which had previously been taught, is no longer available.

López Obrador opens airport with fanfare

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated a new Mexico City airport on Monday, one of his four hallmark building projects.

The government pulled out all the fanfare it could muster, including releasing a documentary on the project.

But the terminal will handle only about 10 departures and arrivals daily, in part because it is so far from the city and rail links and expressways have yet to be completed.

Only one international flight will use the airport — a flight to Caracas, Venezuela, operated by a Venezuelan carrier that the United States has imposed sanctions on.

López Obrador sees the new airport as a symbol of his twilight battle against privilege, conservatism and ostentation.

He found an easy target in the expensive, architecturally daring project started by his predecessor — building a new airport in a swamp on the city’s eastern edge. López Obrador decided to cancel that and build the new airport on firmer soil to the north.

The new airport will run in tandem with Mexico City’s existing airport, which had been scheduled for closure under the earlier plan.

It is one of four major projects López Obrador is racing to finish before his term ends in 2024.

Suspected militants kill 13 troops in Burkina Faso: At least 13 soldiers were killed and eight wounded in eastern Burkina Faso in an ambush by suspected Islamist extremists, the army said. A number of the attackers also were killed, it said. The army has for several days been carrying out operations to regain control of areas held by Islamist extremists. The military seized power in a coup in January, overthrowing the president over his purported failure to stem Islamist violence in the West African nation.

Brazilian justice lifts ban on Telegram: Less than 48 hours after suspending the messaging app Telegram in Brazil, a Supreme Court justice said it could resume operations because it had complied with his order. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered that platforms and Internet providers block Telegram on Friday. On Saturday, he set a 24-hour deadline for the app to comply with terms, including blocking profiles spreading false information and removing posts on President Jair Bolsonaro's channel that gave access to details of a secret federal police probe.