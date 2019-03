AFRICA CYCLONE

Increase in death toll feared as waters ebb

With flooding easing in parts of cyclone-stricken Mozambique on Friday, fears are rising that the waters could yield up many more bodies. The confirmed number of people killed in Mozambique and neighboring Zimbabwe and Malawi climbed past 600.

Seven days after Cyclone Idai struck southeast Africa’s Indian Ocean coast, touching off some of the worst flooding in decades, the homeless, hungry and injured slowly made their way from devastated inland areas to the port city of Beira, which was heavily damaged but has emerged as the nerve center for rescue efforts.

Elhadj As Sy, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the relief efforts so far “are nowhere near the scale and magnitude of the problem,” and the humanitarian needs are likely to grow.

“We should brace ourselves,” he said.

GERMANY

11 arrested in raids on suspected extremists

German authorities arrested 11 people Friday during a series of raids on a group suspected of planning an Islamist extremist attack using a vehicle and firearms.

Frankfurt prosecutors said the aim of the alleged plot was “to kill as many ‘infidels’ as possible,” the DPA news agency reported.

The main suspects are two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old man from Offenbach, near Frankfurt, all of them German citizens. The group under investigation is suspected of offenses including terror financing and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Hundreds of thousands rally against Bouteflika in Algeria: Hundreds of thousands of Algerians rallied to demand the immediate resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who is fighting for his political survival in the face of unrelenting protests and the desertion of longtime allies. The march in the capital, Algiers, was largely peaceful, with police using tear gas only in isolated cases such as to stop youths approaching the presidential palace, according to a Reuters reporter and state news agency APS. "We stay here until the whole system goes," said Mahmoud Timar, a 37-year-old teacher. Bouteflika, 82, bowed to protesters last week by dropping plans to seek a fifth term.

India bans pro-independence group in Kashmir: India banned a pro-independence group in its portion of Kashmir as part of a crackdown on separatist organizations, declaring the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front an "unlawful association" and accusing it of raising money to fuel unrest. The group didn't immediately offer a statement. Its leader, Yasin Malik, was arrested recently in a counteroffensive against dissent after a Feb. 14 suicide attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. Insurgent groups have been fighting for the region's independence from India or merger with Pakistan since 1989.

