“We’ve agreed to work together,” the prime minister said. “It’s about focusing on what we agree on instead of what we disagree on.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said that it is not a coalition government and that if the Liberals fall short on meeting conditions, the deal will not continue. But Singh expressed confidence that it will work.

Vaccine protesters and truckers who recently laid siege to parts of Ottawa, the capital, had called for Trudeau’s government to be ousted. Now he is assured of staying in power for some time.

Trudeau said he plans to run again when the next election is held, which must be by 2025.

But there are widespread doubts that he will do so, given that he would have been in power for 10 years and has seen a drop in his popularity and a rise in animosity toward him in much of western Canada.

Knife-wielding man kills 4, is fatally shot

A knife-wielding Arab man on Tuesday killed four people and seriously wounded two in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba before he was shot dead by residents, police said.

Police said the attacker drove his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swath of the city center. Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting the attacker at the scene.

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters that the attacker was “a terrorist known to security services” who had previously served prison time. Shabtai said the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Israeli media identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Arab man from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura. Reports said he was imprisoned for four years after he admitted that he intended to join the Islamic State militant group in Syria in 2015.

Palestinians have been accused in dozens of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Most of the attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

Student arrested in killing of 2 teachers at school in Sweden: Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said. The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city. The suspect was not previously known to police and had no criminal record, and police did not disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive has not been established.

9 million children in Africa to be vaccinated against polio: A drive to vaccinate more than 9 million children against polio has been launched this week in four countries in southern and eastern Africa after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi. The urgent vaccination campaign has started in Malawi and will be expanded Thursday to include the neighboring countries of Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia, according to UNICEF, which is working with the governments and other partners. Three more rounds of vaccinations will follow in the coming months with a goal of reaching more than 20 million children.

2 children of ex-Nicaraguan president sentenced: A judge in Nicaragua sentenced Cristiana Chamorro, a journalist, potential presidential contender and daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro, to eight years in prison. Chamorro and her brother Pedro Joaquín Chamorro were convicted of money laundering and other crimes this month for their work with their mother's nongovernmental organization, amid a broad crackdown by President Daniel Ortega on opposition figures and NGOs. Cristiana Chamorro was ordered back to house arrest, where she has been since June, while Pedro Joaquín Chamorro was sentenced to nine years in prison.