MALI

More than 100 dead

in ethnic violence

At least 115 people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali before dawn Saturday. The massacre in the village of Ogossogou left the village chief and his grandchildren dead in the ethnic Peulh community, according to a local official who had received detailed accounts from the remote area.

The victims “included pregnant women, young children and the elderly,” according to Abdoul Aziz Diallo, president of a Peulh group known as Tabital Pulaaku. It was not immediately possible to independently corroborate the death toll. The U.N. mission in Mali confirmed reports of an attack but gave no figures.

Militants from a Dogon group known as Dan Na Ambassagou have been blamed for scores of attacks on the Peulh over the past year.

The growing prominence of Islamist extremists in central Mali since 2015 has unraveled relations between the Dogon and Peulh communities. Members of the Dogon group accuse the Peulhs of supporting militants linked to terrorist groups in the country’s north. Peulhs have accused the Dogon of supporting the Malian army’s effort to stamp out extremism.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Another mining dam

is at risk of collapse

Brazilian mining giant Vale said communities in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais have been ordered to evacuate, after independent auditors found that one of its dams could collapse at any moment.

Company spokeswoman Cinthia Saito said Vale did not know how many people had complied with the order.

The news comes nearly two months after another Vale-operated dam, in the nearby city of Brumadinho, collapsed, unleashing a wave of toxic mud that contaminated rivers and almost certainly killed about 300 people.

The type of structure used to hold back mining waste in Brumadinho was the same as the one currently in use in Barao de Cocais .

— Associated Press

Somali Islamist militants storm government building: Gunmen set off a car bomb and then stormed a government building in Somalia's capital, killing at least five people including the country's deputy labor minister, police said. After an hours-long gun battle, Somalia's security forces took back control of the building in Mogadishu from at least five attackers who forced their way into the government building that houses the ministries of labor and public works, Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein told the Associated Press. Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla, Somalia's deputy minister of labor and social affairs, was killed in his ground-floor office shortly after gunmen entered the building, he said. It was the latest attack claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabab in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

Pope replaces archbishop under criminal investigation in Chile: Pope Francis has replaced Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati as archbishop of Santiago, Chile. Ezzati is under criminal investigation in the country's spiraling church sex abuse and coverup scandal. Monsignor Celestino Aós Braco, a Spanish-born Capuchin friar and current bishop of Copiapo, Chile, will take over that country's most prominent post. Ezzati has become the target of abuse survivors' ire for mishandling several cases of abuse. On Friday, an appeals court in Chile allowed prosecutors to continue investigating Ezzati for an alleged coverup, rejecting his motion to dismiss the case and remove himself from the probe, Chilean media reported.

Passengers evacuated from ship in storm off Norway's coast: A cruise ship with 1,300 passengers and crew on board was being evacuated by helicopter after suffering engine problems off Norway's western coast. Norway's maritime rescue service said the Viking Sky sent out a mayday signal as it began drifting toward land in heavy seas. The crew was later able to restart one engine and the ship was at anchor about a mile from land. Passengers were considered safe, though the evacuation was set to continue, the rescue service said. By 6 p.m., some 100 people had been rescued.

Cyclone makes landfall in northern Australia: A powerful cyclone made landfall on the northern Australian coast, bringing fierce winds and heavy rains amid safety fears for a small number of residents who have stayed in the area. Cyclone Trevor crossed the Gulf of Carpentaria coast as a Category 4 storm at 9:50 a.m. in the far east of the Northern Territory. Most of the sparsely populated area had been evacuated.

— From news services