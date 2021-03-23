“Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region,” Abiy said in an address Tuesday before lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa.

War is “a nasty thing,” he said, speaking the local Amharic language. “We know the destruction this war has caused.” He said soldiers who raped women or committed other crimes will be held responsible, even though he alleged “propaganda of exaggeration” by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the once-dominant party whose leaders challenged Abiy’s legitimacy after the postponement of elections last year.

The United States has characterized some abuses in the Tigray war as “ethnic cleansing,” charges that Ethiopian authorities have dismissed as unfounded.

The Tigray conflict began in November, when Abiy sent troops into the region after an attack there on federal military facilities.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Writer facing prison for calling leader 'moron'

Polish writer Jakub Zulczyk said this week that he is facing up to three years in prison after he called Poland’s president a “moron” for saying he did not understand the U.S. electoral college system.

Writing Monday on Facebook, Zulczyk said that a district prosecutor in Warsaw had filed an indictment, using an article in Poland’s penal code that prohibits insults against the head of state.

Zulczyk is accused of insulting President Andrzej Duda after the U.S. election in November. Duda, a right-wing ally of former president Donald Trump, had said Joe Biden’s team had a “successful presidential campaign” but stopped short of recognizing him as the winner of the election.

“As we await the nomination by the Electoral College, Poland is determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality PL-US strategic partnership for an even stronger alliance,” Duda wrote in his Nov. 7 tweet.

According to accounts in the Polish press, Zulczyk wrote that Duda was mistaken and that “everything that takes place from today — adding the rest of the votes, electoral votes — is pure formality.”

“Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States,” he concluded. “Andrzej Duda is a moron.”

Rights groups have accused Duda’s Law and Justice party of clamping down on the freedom of speech and an independent judiciary.

— Adam Taylor

Turkey arrests 150 in probe over Gulen links: Turkish police detained 150 people in raids targeting members of the military accused of links to a Muslim cleric who Ankara says was behind a 2016 coup attempt, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said. The operation, across 53 provinces, was part of a sustained crackdown on the network of U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen. More than 250 people were killed in the failed putsch in July 2016. Gulen denies any involvement.

Maoist rebels kill 4 Indian police officers: At least four police officers were killed and 14 wounded in a roadside bombing by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in eastern India, police said. A senior officer told the Press Trust of India news agency that the officers were returning from an anti-Maoist operation when the bus in which they were traveling was targeted in Chhattisgarh state. The rebels, who say they are inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting for more than five decades in central and eastern India.

Uganda detains American man, alleges subversion: Police in Uganda said an American man has been detained over alleged involvement in "subversive activities" against the government. Police said the man, identified as Guy Smith, was arrested in a western town and is being detained in the capital, Kampala. Uganda increasingly accuses foreigners of meddling in its internal affairs, charges that have raised tensions between President Yoweri Museveni and its development partners.