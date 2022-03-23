Story continues below advertisement

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says the charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery amount to a witch hunt.

Like the previous aide turned state’s witness, Nir Hefetz, Filber described the former Israeli premier as being image-obsessed.

Advertisement

Netanyahu is charged in three cases. The first alleges that he received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy associates.

In the second, Netanyahu is accused of orchestrating positive coverage in a major Israeli paper in exchange for promoting legislation that would have harmed the news outlet’s chief rival, a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

Israeli media has cast the third case as highly dependent on testimony from Filber.

Story continues below advertisement

Filber told the court Wednesday that it was clear that Netanyahu wanted him “not to eliminate competition [for Bezeq] but to mitigate it,” according to a pool report of the court proceedings.

— Associated Press

2 attackers die trying to raid military base

At least three people and two of the attackers were killed during a raid by militants Wednesday on an army base near the Somali capital’s international airport, a diplomatic memo said.

Advertisement

Earlier, state TV said security forces were dealing with a “terrorist incident” at the gates to the base. A witness said gunmen had forced their way in and started shooting. State radio later reported that the two attackers had been stopped at the gates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Security forces have shot dead two armed terrorists who attempted to force their way into the army base near #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport on Wednesday,” state TV reported.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, said it was behind the attack and had fired mortar rounds into the base, where African Union peacekeeping troops, the United Nations and other international organizations are based.

Al-Shabab aims to topple Somalia’s central government and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law.

— Reuters

11 dead, 4 injured in fire at scrap warehouse in India: A fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police and officials said. Police said 15 laborers were sleeping in the shop when a fire caused by a short-circuit broke out, trapping the people inside. Such fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nigeria's ex-vice president to run for top job: Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said he will run for president in Nigeria's election next year. He promised to "rescue" Africa's most populous country, which he said has been "left behind" by the continent and the world. The 75-year-old business mogul was the West African nation's vice president from 1999 to 2007.

Belfast court quashes decision to end 'Bloody Sunday' case: Northern Ireland's High Court overturned a decision by the Public Prosecution Service to discontinue a case against the only British soldier charged with murder in the "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in 1972, the BBC reported. According to the report, the court said it should be for the trial judge to rule on the issue of admissibility of evidence.