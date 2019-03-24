MIDDLE EAST

Romania, Honduras echo U.S. on Jerusalem

The leaders of Romania and Honduras said they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, following the lead of President Trump. Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández delivered their announcements at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual conference in Washington.

However, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, a government rival who’s in charge of his East European nation’s foreign policy, said the prime minister had not consulted with him over the decision. He accused her of “total ignorance” of foreign policy.

The move is considered controversial as it goes against the rest of the European Union. Romania holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy to the city, a decision applauded by Israel. Guatemala followed suit.

The move angered the Palestinians, who seek East Jerusalem as capital of a future state.

Most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv out of sensitivity over the contested city.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Parliament fires official over ferry's capsizing

Iraq’s parliament voted Sunday to sack a provincial official after the sinking of a ferry in the Tigris river that killed nearly 100 people, the house’s deputy speaker said.

Hassan al-Kaabi said the majority of the house’s 329 members voted to sack the governor of Nineveh province and his two deputies. Residents of Mosul had demanded Nofal al-Akoub’s firing.

The ferry, loaded with vacationers celebrating the Kurdish and Persian new year, sank Thursday.

Police official Mazen Abdullah said 97 people were killed and 67 remain missing. Abdullah said 55 were rescued.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered an investigation into the incident.

— Associated Press

KENYA

Teacher who helped poor gets $1 million

A Kenyan teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor received a $1 million prize on Sunday for his work teaching in a government-run school that has just one computer and shoddy Internet access.

The annual Global Teacher Prize was awarded to Peter Tabichi in Dubai.

Tabichi teaches science to high schoolers in the semiarid village of Pwani, where almost a third of the children are orphans or have only one parent. Drought and famine are common.

He said the school has no library and no laboratory. He plans to use the million dollars to improve the school and feed the poor.

Despite the obstacles Tabichi’s students face, he’s credited with helping many stay in school, qualify for international competitions in science and engineering, and go on to college.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tabichi’s story “is the story of Africa” and of hope for future generations.

As a member of the Roman Catholic brotherhood, Tabichi wore a plain, floor-length brown robe to receive the award.

The prize is awarded by the Varkey Foundation, whose founder, Sunny Varkey, established the for-profit GEMS Education company, which runs 55 schools in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar.

Now in its fifth year, the prize is the largest of its kind. Tabichi was selected out of about 10,000 applicants.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Mali massacre up to 134, U.N. says : The death toll from a massacre in a central Malian village has risen to 134, the United Nations said, as video emerged showing victims strewn on the ground amid the burning remains of their homes. An ethnic Dogon militia already blamed for scores of attacks in Mali over the past year attacked an ethnic Peuhl village on Saturday. At least 55 people were wounded. Members of the Dogon group accuse the Peuhls of supporting Islamist extremists linked to violent organizations in the north and beyond.

Erdogan says Turkey will take issue of Golan Heights to U.N.: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will take the issue of the Golan Heights to the United Nations. In an interview with the broadcaster TGRT Haber, Erdogan said President Trump's decision Thursday to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights was a "gift" to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections in Israel. Trump's move marks a dramatic shift in U.S. policy.

— From news services