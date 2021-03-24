Also Wednesday, Thein Zaw, a journalist for the Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering an anti-coup protest, was released.

Myanmar’s security forces have cracked down violently on protests over a Feb. 1 coup that reversed a decade of progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country, also known as Burma, and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

AD

AD

Wednesday’s release was an unusual overture by the military, which has seemed impervious to internal pressure from protests and outside pressure from sanctions. Demonstrators tried a new tactic Wednesday that they dubbed a silence strike, calling on people to stay home and businesses to close for the day.

The prisoners released appear to be the hundreds of students detained in early March.

Thein Zaw told the AP that the judge said during a hearing that charges against him were dropped because he was doing his job at the time of his arrest.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Commander wanted for war crimes killed

Gunmen assassinated an eastern Libyan commander wanted for war crimes Wednesday, medics said, underscoring the risks of violent escalation on the ground that poses the biggest challenge to Libya’s new unity government.

AD

AD

Mahmoud al-Werfalli was shot from a car outside a hospital in Benghazi alongside two of his bodyguards, military officials said, amid growing friction between rival factions in eastern Libya.

Werfalli was a commander in an elite unit attached to Khalifa Hifter’s Libyan National Army, a coalition of forces that has dominated eastern Libya in recent years.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has indicted Werfalli twice for the suspected killing of more than 40 captives, including in a 2018 incident in which photographs appeared to show him shooting 10 blindfolded prisoners.

This month he was shown in a video raiding a car showroom in Benghazi alongside his uniformed men, smashing furniture and computers as they brandished weapons.

AD

— Reuters

BRAZIL

Group fails to revive lawsuit against BHP

A 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group said Wednesday it had failed to resurrect a 5.0 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) English lawsuit against Anglo Australian mining giant BHP over a devastating 2015 dam failure.

AD

The Court of Appeal agreed with a lower court that the vast group action was an abuse of process, that claimants were already able to seek redress in Brazil and that the case would be “irredeemably unmanageable” if allowed to proceed.

Tom Goodhead, the PGMBM lawyer representing the claimants, said it was “a sad day for the English justice system” after senior judges agreed that the claim, relating to Brazil’s worst environmental disaster, should be struck out.

AD

The collapse of the Fundao dam, owned by the Samarco venture between BHP and Brazilian mining giant Vale, killed 19 and sent mining waste into communities, the Doce River and the Atlantic Ocean.

— Reuters

Pope orders pay cuts: Trying to save jobs as the pandemic pummels Vatican revenue, Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics, as well as nuns, who work at the Holy See. In a decree published online Wednesday by the Vatican's official L'Osservatore Romano newspaper, Francis said that starting in April cardinals' salaries will be reduced by 10 percent.

Kenya warns of camp closures: Kenya says it has given the United Nations 14 days to come up with a plan to close refugee camps in the country that host hundreds of thousands from war-torn neighboring nations. There is no room for further negotiations, Internal Security Minister Fred Matiangi said in a tweet issued Wednesday by his ministry.