YEMEN

8 killed as clashes erupt in key port city

Yemeni security officials said Monday that fighting has erupted in the key port city of Hodeida, killing at least eight people, including civilians.

Officials said the clashes began overnight and continued into Monday, leaving fires burning on the main front lines in the city’s east and south, while exchanges of artillery fire shook the city.

The fighting could imperil the December cease-fire in Hodeida brokered by the United Nations between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.

Hodeida is the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Yemen, where nearly four years of war have spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Also Monday, a U.N. report said Yemen has witnessed a spike in suspected cholera cases this year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 100,000 suspected cholera cases were found across Yemen from the start of the year until March and that over 190 people have died.

The report also said more than 10,000 families had been newly displaced after fighting ravaged the northern province of Hajjah.

CANADA

Ex-hostage's trial on assault charges opens

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle has gone on trial in Canada on charges that he repeatedly assaulted his wife.

Boyle faces 19 charges, including sexual assault. A partial gag order was lifted as the trial started Monday, revealing that all but one of the 19 charges relate to his American wife, Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The couple had three children during their five years in captivity. The family was rescued in 2017 by Pakistani forces.

Boyle was arrested in December that year.

Brazilian judge orders release of Temer: A Brazilian federal judge has ordered the release of former president Michel Temer from jail, allowing him to face corruption charges while free. Judge Antonio Ivan Athié said there is no need to jail Temer because he does not pose a risk to the investigation. The 78-year-old, who left office at the end of 2018, and seven other people were arrested last week in the Car Wash probe, which led to the jailing of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Polish court backs government on judicial picks: A top court in Poland has found that disputed rules introduced by the right-wing government that allow lawmakers to choose members of a judicial body are in line with the constitution. The Constitutional Tribunal's verdict backs the government in its fight with critics at home and in the European Union who say that only judges should have the right to choose members of the Supreme Judicial Council. Critics claim the tribunal itself lacks impartiality because many of its members were appointed by the ruling party.

Greek leader says Turkish jets harassed his helicopter: Greece's prime minister said Turkish fighter jets harassed the helicopter he was traveling on during a visit to a Greek island to celebrate Greece's independence day. Alexis Tsipras said he was "welcomed" by Turkish jets violating Greek airspace during his arrival on Agathonisi. The move forced the helicopter pilot to carry out low maneuvers until Greek fighter jets arrived to deflect the Turkish aircraft, Tsipras said. Greece and Turkey have long had tense relations.

S. Sudan charges former World Bank economist: A former World Bank economist whose detention in South Sudan has caused an international outcry was one of seven men charged with insurgency and sabotage, more than seven months after his arrest. Peter Biar Ajak, country director for his native South Sudan at the International Growth Center, has been held since July. His supporters say he was promoting South Sudan's peace process when he was arrested. South Sudan has been in a state of civil war since 2013, two years after its founding.

