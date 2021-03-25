The leave provisions apply to mothers, their partners as well as parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy, said Labour Party lawmaker Ginny Andersen, who initiated the bill.

One in four New Zealand women have had a miscarriage, Andersen said.

AD

India is the only other country with similar legislation, media reports said.

New Zealand was the first country in the world to give voting rights to women and has been a pioneer on issues in connection with women’s rights.

AD

The ruling center-left Labour government is led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is seen as a global champion for women. Her government last year passed a historic law to decriminalize abortion.

— Reuters

ETHIOPIA

U.N., rights agency to probe Tigray conflict

The United Nations and an Ethiopian-rights agency said Thursday that they have agreed to carry out a joint investigation into abuses in the embattled region of Tigray, where fighting persists as government troops seek the region’s fugitive leaders.

AD

An investigation of all parties to the conflict is “part of the much-needed accountability process” for victims, the government-established Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

The investigators will be deployed as soon as possible for an initial period of three months, the statement added.

AD

The announcement came a day after the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, reported that its staff on Tuesday saw Ethiopian troops kill at least four civilians in Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was in Eritrea on Thursday for talks with President Isaias Afwerki, told lawmakers this week that atrocities have been reported in Tigray, his first public acknowledgment of possible war crimes in Ethiopia’s northern region.

AD

Concern continues to grow over the humanitarian situation in Tigray, home to 6 million of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people.

The conflict began in November, when Abiy sent troops into the region after an attack there on federal military facilities.

— Associated Press

Rebels hit town in Mozambique near gas project: Islamist extremists are pressing their pursuit of Palma, a strategic town in northern Mozambique, after launching a three-pronged assault a day earlier. The coordinated attacks on the town in Cabo Delgado province began just hours after Total, the France-based oil and gas company, announced it would resume work on its multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas project just a few miles from Palma. Palma had been largely cut off from the rest of Cabo Delgado for several weeks as the rebels made road access unsafe.

AD

AD

Aid group reports coronavirus spike in Yemen: The aid group Doctors Without Borders said it is witnessing "a dramatic influx" of critically ill covid-19 patients in war-stricken Yemen, as a second coronavirus wave overwhelms depleted medical facilities. The group urged aid organizations operating in Yemen to scale up emergency response to the coronavirus. More than 3,000 cases, including 800 deaths, have been recorded in Yemen. However, the actual toll is thought to be much higher, given the scarcity of testing. The war in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

2 Indian soldiers killed,

2 injured in Kashmir: Rebels fighting Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. The militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region's main city, Srinagar, he said. Rebels have been battling Indian rule since 1989. Both India and Pakistan claim the divided Himalayan region in its entirety.