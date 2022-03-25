Also up for discussion were a humanitarian exchange facility to free up cash and hundreds of millions of dollars held in a World Bank trust fund that is earmarked for Afghanistan’s education sector.

The three sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk with the media.

— Reuters

Extradition of Chávez associate suspended

Spain’s High Court said Friday it had suspended the extradition of former Venezuelan spymaster Hugo Carvajal to the United States, where he faces drug-trafficking charges, after he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Spanish court agreed to extradite Carvajal in October after he was denied asylum. The extradition never took place because he sought asylum again.

U.S. officials believe Carvajal, Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief and a close ally of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, could provide information on the suspected drug activities of President Nicolás Maduro and his circle. Maduro denies wrongdoing.



Carvajal was rearrested by Spanish police in September 2021 after hiding for nearly two years following an initial extradition order in late 2019.

— Reuters

Irish foreign minister rushed from event in Belfast: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was taken off stage by officials during a speech in Belfast after the event organizer said a suspicious device had been found in a hijacked van in the venue's parking lot. Pro-British militant groups were likely behind the placing of the device, police said. The incident came three days after London lowered its Northern Ireland-related terrorism threat level for the first time in over a decade.

Man accused of planning attack in Hamburg area: German prosecutors charged a man with plotting an Islamist extremist attack in the Hamburg area. The German-Moroccan dual citizen, identified only as Abdurrahman C. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in August. An indictment filed at the Hamburg state court charges him with preparing a serious act of violence and violating weapons laws. Prosecutors alleged that the man had decided by January 2021 to carry out an attack in the Hamburg area and that his model was the 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon.

Tunisian journalist released from jail: A Tunisian judge has released a journalist who refused to reveal his sources, the country's main journalism union said. The anti-terrorism police detained Khelifa Guesmi, a radio reporter, last week over a story about militants. His detention sparked widespread anger among rights groups, which warned of a serious threat to press freedom, a key gain for Tunisians after their 2011

Arab Spring revolution. The democratic system the country adopted is now in deep crisis after President Kais Saied brushed aside the constitution last year to rule by decree.



North Macedonia charges 8 with smuggling antiquities: Eight men have been charged in connection with an antiquities smuggling case in North Macedonia, the prosecutor's office said. The two main suspects allegedly led dozens of illegal excavations beginning in May 2020 to supply buyers in Albania, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Turkey and the United States. The eight were arrested in September after raids in which police seized a large number of artifacts, including ancient figurines and jewelry.

Australian journalist faces trial in China: An Australian working as a journalist in China who has been held for over 19 months will be tried Thursday in Beijing, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Cheng Lei worked as a TV anchor for Chinese state media's English-language channel CGTN. She is accused of supplying state secrets overseas. ABC said it was unlikely diplomats would be allowed to observe the trial.