VENEZUELA

2nd major blackout brings more misery

Much of Venezuela remained without electricity Tuesday as a new power outage spread across the country in what many feared will be a repeat of the chaos during a blackout earlier this month, the nation’s largest.

The outage began around midday Monday and appeared to have affected the majority of Venezuela’s 23 states. While the lights flickered back on in many parts after officials declared service would be restored within hours, the grid collapsed again in the late evening, knocking out communications and leaving much of the country bracing for the worst.

As with the previous outage, President Nicolás Maduro’s government blamed U.S.-backed opponents, accusing them of sabotaging the Guri Dam, which supplies the bulk of Venezuela’s electricity. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez called it an “electromagnetic” assault.

Officials said the “attack” had been controlled, but that did little to mollify residents in Caracas, who clogged the streets as they walked home after subway service was suspended Monday. At night, residents in some neighborhoods banged on pots and pans in pitch black to express their growing frustration. On Tuesday morning, banks, shops and other businesses were closed.

The outages come as Maduro is fighting to remain in power amid a revived opposition movement and U.S. economic sanctions.

— Associated Press

AUSTRIA

Far-right activist's ties to N.Z. suspect probed

Austria’s leader called Tuesday for authorities to “ruthlessly” investigate possible ties between an Austrian nationalist group and the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman, after it emerged that a prominent far-right activist in the Alpine nation had received a donation in the suspect’s name.

Martin Sellner, head of the Identitarian Movement of Austria, said on social media that police searched his apartment Monday and seized electronic devices after he received a “disproportionately high donation” from a person named Tarrant — the same last name as the suspect in the recent mosque shootings in New Zealand, Australian Brenton Tarrant.

A spokesman for prosecutors in the city of Graz said they had stumbled across the donation as part of an existing probe against Sellner into possible financial offenses.

An Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Austria’s BVT intelligence agency searched Sellner’s apartment in Vienna.

“Any connection between the Christchurch attacker and members of the Identitarians in Austria needs to be comprehensively and ruthlessly investigated,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted.

Sellner has denied having anything to do with the March 15 massacre, in which 50 Muslims were killed in the southern New Zealand city.

Austrian authorities said last week that the Christchurch suspect had visited Austria.

— Associated Press

MOZAMBIQUE

WHO issues warning amid cholera concerns

Cyclone-ravaged Mozambique faces a “second disaster” from cholera and other diseases, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday, while relief operations pressed into rural areas where an unknown number of people remain without aid more than 10 days after the storm.

About 1.8 million people in Mozambique need urgent help after Cyclone Idai, the United Nations said in an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months.

The death toll remained at least 761 in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and authorities have warned it is “very preliminary.”

Emergency responders raced to contain deadly diseases such as cholera, which authorities have said will break out as more than a quarter-million displaced people shelter in camps with little or no clean water and sanitation. Many wells were contaminated by the floods.

The WHO said it is expecting a “spike” in malaria cases in Mozambique. Mosquitoes carrying the disease breed in standing water.

— Associated Press