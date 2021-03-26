At least 320 people have been killed in weeks of unrest since the military seized power Feb. 1, according to figures as of Thursday night from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

— Reuters

CHINA

British lawmakers hit with sanctions in spat

China's tit-for-tat sanctions war with the West escalated Friday as Beijing fired back against more than a dozen British politicians and entities that include the Conservative Party chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, amid growing international furor over Xinjiang and allegations of forced cotton production.

The move came in response to joint Western sanctions against Chinese officials in Xinjiang this week over their alleged role in the region’s human rights abuses. Britain, Canada, the United States and the European Union joined Monday to announce travel bans and asset freezes against Chinese officials, including the former head of the Communist Party’s political affairs committee in Xinjiang.

China vowed retaliation and this week announced sanctions against European politicians and researchers.

— Gerry Shih

BANGLADESH

4 die in clashes set off by Indian leader's visit

At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests Friday set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence.

The casualties happened after students from a prominent madrassa, or Islamic school, and members of an Islamist group clashed with police in the southeastern district of Chattogram.

Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment.

At Dhaka’s main mosque, clashes broke out between groups of demonstrators and police dispersed the crowd by using tear gas and rubber bullets — injuring scores of people, officials and witnesses said.

— Associated Press

Turkey detains students and supporters over LGBT flags: Turkish police detained dozens of people who assembled outside a courthouse Friday in solidarity with 12 students who were taken into custody for unfurling rainbow flags, according to Turkish news reports. The detentions came amid growing government intolerance toward the LGBT community. Students and faculty at Istanbul's Bogazici University have been demonstrating regularly since January against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector who has links to Turkey's ruling party. Police and protesters have clashed several times.

France launches 2-year medical marijuana experiment: France's government launched a two-year nationwide experiment with medical marijuana Friday with a view to its eventual legalization. Some 3,000 patients around the country will be given medical cannabis treatments and their health will be monitored by the national medicine watchdog, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The first prescription was issued Friday at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in southern France. The goal is to gather data about the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic marijuana, and to prepare eventual logistical circuits for future distribution, the ministry said.

Tanzania gives hero's burial to president who denied virus: Tanzania has given a hero's burial to President John Magufuli, who died this month after denying that the coronavirus was a danger to the East African country. Magufuli's coffin was lowered into the ground Friday by military generals followed by a 21-gun salute in Chato, his hometown in the country's northwest. Though his government announced March 17 that he had died of heart failure, opposition leaders charge that he died of complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.