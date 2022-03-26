Story continues below advertisement

The United States abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later. Eleven months of on-and-off talks to revive it were paused in Vienna earlier this month.

“Now we are very close to an agreement and I hope it will be possible,” Borrell said in an address to the Doha Forum international conference. He later told reporters that he believed a deal could be reached “in a matter of days.”

— Reuters

Ambassador Emanuel visits Hiroshima

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel paid tribute Saturday to victims of the atomic bombing here and warned of the human devastation caused by nuclear weapons.

In a somber moment in the rain, the men each laid a wreath at the Hiroshima victims memorial. They visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, near ground zero, and its exhibitions documenting the human toll of the atomic bombing. In 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, vaporizing the cities and instantaneously killing tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, in each.

Emanuel was chief of staff to President Barack Obama, who in 2016 became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. Kishida, then foreign minister and an elected representative from the city, was instrumental in arranging the 2016 visit.

Saturday was the Hiroshima native’s first trip back to his hometown since his campaign last autumn to become the country’s prime minister, and he renewed his call for a world free of nuclear weapons.

— Michelle Ye Hee Lee

Volcano triggers evacuations in Philippines: A small volcano in a scenic lake near the Philippine capital blew a white plume of steam and a mile into the sky in a brief but powerful explosion, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and evacuate hundreds of residents from high-risk villages. Magma came into contact with water in the main crater of Taal volcano in Batangas province, setting off the steam-driven blast.

Iraq parliament fails to select president, again: Iraq's parliament on Saturday failed again to vote for a president after Iran-backed groups boycotted the session. It was a setback to an alliance led by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, which won the parliamentary election. Sadr had hoped parliament would elect Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and current interior minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Tunisian police take down militant groups: Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, Houssem Eddine Jbebli, a spokesman for the National Guard, said. He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join Jond Kilafha, a group linked to the Islamic State in Libya.